BlockApps and Tech Mahindra partner to accelerate adoption of blockchain business networks

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockApps, the leading enterprise blockchain platform provider, is announcing a partnership with Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, to accelerate adoption of blockchain business networks.

While demand for enterprise blockchain networks is high, adoption has been limited by the challenge of integrating data from existing systems with blockchain technology. Tech Mahindra will apply its extensive experience assisting over 935 corporate global customers to solve this tension and render integration with the BlockApps STRATO platform seamless.

"As we continue to launch production blockchain business networks across industries such as agriculture, supply chain and entertainment, we have seen a clear need to communicate with the systems enterprises already have," said Kieren James Lubin, CEO of BlockApps. "By working with Tech Mahindra, we can make this process easier than ever, and help companies preserve existing investments."

BlockApps STRATO, the first Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, enables blockchain solutions across all industry verticals. Built on proven Ethereum protocols, it also provides core enterprise features, such as flexible API integration capabilities, high transaction performance, and the capability to query and report on blockchain data using a traditional business tools.

"Enterprises across the world are proactively seeking new ways of incorporating blockchain technology in their legacy systems," said Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader of Blockchain at Tech Mahindra. "Through Tech Mahindra's partnership with BlockApps, we have simplified this process, enabling companies to transform their legacy systems into a blockchain-based business network without disruption."

About BlockApps

The BlockApps ecosystem includes software startups, IT and professional services firms, and industry owned businesses networks across sectors including energy, finance, agriculture, live events, and travel. Founded in 2015, BlockApps has led several industry innovations including launching world's first BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) platform with Microsoft and being the first blockchain company to partner with all major cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).

About Tech Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 21 billion federation of companies, employing over 200,000 people across 100 countries. It's a leader in utility vehicles, IT, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, defense, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, and more.

CONTACT: Mark Caraway, Head of Partnerships, mark@blockapps.net

SOURCE BlockApps

Related Links

https://blockapps.net

