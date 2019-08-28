BlockApps expands commitment to Energy Industry with addition of John Chappell

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockApps is excited to welcome John Chappell, Director of Business Development for the Energy Industry to the team! With over 20 years of experience, John is a veteran of the industry and has worked for Nalco/Exxon Energy Chemicals and Zachry Industrial. During his time in the industry he has worked closely with BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Flour, Phillips 66, CITGO along with many other companies.

John was most recently the Division Manager for the Equipment Division of J.A.M. Distributing. J.A.M. is the nation's largest distributor of ExxonMobil lubricants and largest specialty constructor of automotive service centers. During his tenure he led the successful turnaround of the division by updating key processes and a focus on operational excellence. In addition to his time at J.A.M. he has also held key positions for both Nalco/Exxon Energy and Zachry Industrial.

BlockApps has a rich history in the energy industry and looks forward to continuing its tradition of innovation in the space. In 2016, BlockApps developed a STRATO solution for BHP Billiton to track high-value mining assets. By providing a single, real-time source of verifiable truth for reference, BlockApps improved BHP's asset-tracking systems.

"I am very excited to join the BlockApps team. I believe STRATO in conjunction with key partners will provide our customers with a technology solution that provides a true step change in performance and efficiency." - John Chappell, Head of Business Development – Energy, BlockApps

The potential for STRATO to better the industry extends far beyond asset-tracking and data provision. It applies to peer-to-peer energy trading, land leasing in relation to oil and gas fields, wholesale energy distribution, insurance against natural disasters, integration with "smart grids," and more. Any of these solutions carry significant positive financial impact, driving efficiency and eliminating waste.

"The addition of John Chappell reinforces BlockApps' strategic commitment to the energy sector. His deep industry experience combined with his strong vision for the sector's future greatly accelerates the speed and efficiency of innovation in the industry." - Kieren James-Lubin, CEO, BlockApps

The BlockApps ecosystem includes software startups, IT and professional services firms, and industry owned businesses networks across sectors including energy, finance, agriculture, live events, and travel. Founded in 2015, BlockApps has led several industry innovations including launching world's first BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) platform with Microsoft and being the first blockchain company to partner with all major cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).

