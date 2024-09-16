BlockBuzz Masterclass Debuts from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Co-Hosted by Dustin Plantholt and Mark Kohler, Live on GOT ONE Tv Network, Streamed on Apple TV!

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockBuzz to Stream Exclusive Masterclass Live from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on GOT ONE TV Network, Available on Apple TV!

BlockBuzz is thrilled to announce that its upcoming Masterclass, hosted at the iconic Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will be available for streaming on the Apple TV platform. Scheduled for September 19th, this extraordinary event will bring together some of the brightest minds to share their expertise on impactful topics, including diplomacy, sustainability, self-growth, goal setting, wealth creation, branding, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and more.

"We're excited that millions of viewers will have access to this event through GOT ONE TV's network, available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Roku TV," said BlockBuzz founder Dustin Plantholt. "Mark Kohler's participation as co-host is a tremendous asset, bringing immense value to everyone involved as a foremost authority in his field."

This invitation-only event will feature presentations from prominent figures both nationally and internationally. Among them are Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata, Monarch of the Bakwa Luntu People in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Ambassador Ed McMullen; Chief Izzy Zephier of the Lakota Sioux; H.E. Senior Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie; Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, Founder of WatchMojo; Dr. David Bellar, Dean at the University of West Florida; Irene Vantaraki, Founder of Davos Lodge at the World Economic Forum; Jessica Word, CEO of Word & Brown; Jeff Hoffman; Joe Vezzani, Founder of LunarCrush; Keith Dorsey, Managing Director of Boyden; Andre "Dre" Lyon, 4x Grammy Winner; LyNea Bell, Founder of GOT ONE TV; Austin Ambrozi, Co-Founder of Doxci; Steven Foster, Founder of One Golden Nugget; Kirk Huntsman, CEO of Vivos; Connor Whelton, Founder of ReLeaf Shop; Firas Safieddine, Founder of Spatial Forces; Roberto de Arquer, Co-Founder of Gamium; Dr. Mart McClellan, President of Macro Wealth Management; and Robert Grant, Founder of Crown Sterling.

"I'm delighted to co-host the Masterclass, which promises to be a dynamic exchange of ideas between visionaries, innovators, and some of the most influential thought leaders of our time," said Mark Kohler, Founder of Main Street Professional. "Great leaders are supported by outstanding advisors, and access to this caliber of expertise is a privilege."

The event will include presentations from 26 renowned leaders in their fields, a special VIP evening show provided by the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, and a keynote address by Astronaut Dr. Dave Williams. The evening will conclude with dinner and an award ceremony.

The BlockBuzz Masterclass will be available on GOT ONE TV, accessible across platforms including Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and mobile devices.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best—tune in to GOT ONE TV on September 19th.

For Media Inquiries: Terri Kayden, Krupp Agency

[email protected]

845-709-0711

SOURCE Mark Kohler