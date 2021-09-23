Blockchain & eSports: synergy and exponential growth

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There has always been a logical and mutually beneficial synergy between blockchain and eSports but 2021 saw very tangible results between the two. CryptoFights saw their onchain (BSV) transactions soar to over a million daily – more than the total combined daily transactions of any other digital currencies*. There is now a strong use case showing that blockchain technology can grow the reputation of eSports by providing transparency in gameplay and vice versa.

BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size, recently breaking all records by mining a 2GB block. It is also the most environmentally friendly chain: https://coincarboncap.com/

Previous CoinGeek events have been held in New York, Seoul, Hong Kong, London (twice), Toronto, Zurich and now back in the centre of New York City.

The CoinGeek organizers are pleased to announce the eSports panel, where attendees (virtual and in-person) can hear the thoughts of:

David Case

CTO, FYX Gaming

Daniel Cossi

President, World Esports Consortium (WESCO)

Tyler Farnsworth

CMO, Built By Gamers

Henry James

CEO, Espo

Moderator

Jimmy Nguyen

Founding President, Bitcoin Association

*CryptoFights Case Study - https://www.vgr.com/cryptofights-a-case-study/

