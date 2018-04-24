Blockchain Advisor & Strategist Brad Yasar Joins Shopin Board of Advisors

The Founder and Managing Partner of KrowdMentor, a strategic advisory firm for cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused organizations, Mr. Yasar is an investor, mentor, and advisor who has founded and scaled dozens of companies from inception to maturity over the last 20 years. He serves as COO of d10e, the leading global conference on decentralization, and he is the CoFounder of the Blockchain Investors Consortium (BIC), a 100-member group of investors that has allocated more than $5 billion dollars to blockchain and cryptocurrency projects.

"Having Brad join our brain trust of industry experts underscores the importance and timeliness of Shopin's mission to uniquely solve the current-day data disconnect between retailers and shoppers," said Eran Eyal, CEO of Shopin. "As a decentralized shopper profile built on the blockchain, Shopin is building the most valuable contextual understanding of user and purchase data, and it's vital to us that users own and manage their own data assets. But that can only be done through blockchain technology, which enables attestablity to the first-party data that is being leveraged in our product recommendation and advertising model. Having the qualified expertise of Brad on board, in addition to our all-star team of advisors and employees, makes Shopin even stronger and moves us closer to our goal of transforming the retailer and shopper experience."

Mr. Yasar speaks frequently at events related to decentralization, cryptocurrency, entrepreneurship, angel investing, and business strategy. Most recently, he presented at the True Global Ventures event in Mumbai and keynoted World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF). He also serves as a mentor for the Pepperdine Alumni Association, and as a guest lecturer at USC Marshall Business School.

"It's a great honor to come on board as an advisor for Shopin, one of the most exciting and promising blockchain businesses poised to radically uplift and redefine the retail industry by offering a decentralized secure data storage solution for users that also rewards them with the Shopin Token," said Mr. Yasar. "It's a passion point of mine to focus my energy and expertise only on businesses that are positively disruptive in how they reshape the world we live in -- for all of us, not just a select few."

Shopin recently hit a milestone Proof of Concept when company engineers and technologists were able to prove the physical function of the Shopin Token as an accountable and attestable utility that can move between a retailer and a Shopin user as intended, confirming the Shopin model and enabling the company to scale quickly as it approaches its official launch in Q3 of this year.

"Brad's work with the BIC has been so important in advancing the adoption of blockchain technology and bringing awareness to more mainstream industries such as retail," said Jeremy Harkness, BTO and CoFounder of Shopin. "Now that we have proved the validity and physicality of the Shopin business model and simplified the way the Shopin Token can move on and off the Ethereum blockchain through an Atomic swap, we are headed full throttle toward our launch, and we are truly pleased to have a blockchain visionary such as Brad be part of our valued and trusted Board of Advisors."

Shopin recently finalized its Private and Public Presale, raising more than $40 million. The company's Token Generation Event is currently underway until the end of April.

Shopin is a universal shopper profile that delivers the most personal shopping experience on retailers' websites, apps, and stores based on shopper preferences and purchase history data. Shoppers are in full control of their data for the first time with a cryptocurrency to reward them when their attention is engaged with ads, content, and loyalty. Shopin empowers retailers to offer better product recommendations, easier and more secure transactions, and more valuable customer rewards using blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technology. Voted "Best ICO" at the North American Bitcoin Conference 2018, "Best ICO and Startup" by CoinAgenda Global, and the #5 "Top ICO" at Davos d10e, Shopin's vision is to create a more sustainable retail economy where retailers become stronger by working together with their consumers. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Shopin is backed by Galaxy Investment Partners, Nima Capital, Passport, Block One Capital, Outbound Ventures, and angel investors from Google, ZocDoc, the founders of Docusign, Wiser, and others. Shopin is revolutionizing the world of retail. Learn more about Shopin and our Token Generation Event at www.shopin.com.

