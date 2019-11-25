Blockchain and AI Risk Management Technology Company, HCXI, Announces the Appointment of Former Swiss Re and AIG Executive to Its Advisory Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCXI, a blockchain and AI based risk solutions company focused on managing alternative and emerging risks as new asset classes, has appointed former Swiss Re and AIG executive David Bassi to its advisory board. Mr. Bassi will advise HCXI on risk transfer and mitigation product innovation bringing considerable experience in insurance risk management and innovation to the role.

Mr. Bassi joins the HCXI Advisory Board with over 25 years of experience in the global insurance industry having held executive roles in innovation, risk management, and modeling. David most recently served as a Managing Director at Ernst & Young in Boston where he focused on insurance strategy and innovation. Prior to this role, he served as the Head of Innovation and Risk Consulting, Casualty, at AIG and held various risk management roles at leading companies including Swiss Re and General Electric. David is a speaker at industry events on topics such as emerging risks, big data, blockchain and the insurance cycle. He is a contributing author to Insurance Thought Leadership having written on the transformative potential of technology and analytics for the insurance industry.

HCXI is currently developing a smart-contract based risk mitigation and transfer product, vizSaver, to address the negative health outcomes and financial costs ($500+ billion) associated with missed patient appointments. vizSaver aligns the interests of patients, health systems, medical cost payers, and providers addressing delivery inefficiencies, social and financial determinants, and other patient, provider, and health system circumstances.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome David to our Advisory Board at this important stage of HCXI's evolution," stated Cyrus Maaghul, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As a highly respected and seasoned international insurance executive with valuable risk management, innovation, and data analytics experience, we look forward to David's advice and insight in guiding our objectives to bring breakthrough risk solutions to industry."

HCXI is an early stage RiskTech innovator developing smart-contracts leveraging mobile technology and machine learning as the basis for new risk mitigation, transfer and financing solutions for industries including healthcare, emerging technologies (AI, Blockchain), and others.

