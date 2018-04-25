Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Software Provider draglet Integrates 4Stop's KYC and Anti-Fraud Technology

COLOGNE, Germany, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH") a leading KYC and anti-fraud technology provider, announces that it has completed the integration of its proprietary KYC and risk management technology with draglet and is now live and operational.

draglet has been deeply involved in the developments of Blockchain technology since the conception of Bitcoin and Ethereum technology. They are passionate about spreading awareness regarding Blockchain technology and to develop innovative Blockchain application solutions that challenge the status quo and accelerate businesses into the prosperous use of digital decentralized technologies. Over the years they have established numerous Blockchain and cryptocurrency software solutions to support the eco-system from their renowned Bitcoin white-label exchange software, ICO implementation, smart contract development and more.

As further growth in adoption within Blockchain and Crypto market occurs, technology foundations, user expectations and regulatory presence all continue to expand and evolve. A primary expansion we have seen is the regulatory requirements for businesses actively involved within the market - which poses challenges to manage and adhere to require regulatory governance in an efficient, confident and optimized manner. This is where draglet and 4Stop combined technologies synergies together.

Through a single integration into 4Stop's all-in-one KYC and risk management technology, draglet has effortlessly enhanced their software solutions with premium leading-edge KYC, compliance and anti-fraud technology to support the on-going evolution of global regulatory requirements and fraud prevention with digital eco-system.

4Stop provides draglet with hundreds of global KYC data sources for maximum KYC coverage worldwide with premium real-time performance and cascading KYC verification technology. Coupled with 4Stops advanced proprietary fraud prevention software that encompasses a powerful, fully customized, multi-faceted rules engine, real-time monitoring and intelligence, rich database management, data science and much more.

"With the bright future for Blockchain technology developments and digital currencies, we are thrilled to be integrated with draglet and to fully support their KYC, compliance and anti-fraud needs to further enhance their technology and are excited to see them continue to grow and develop innovative Blockchain and cryptocurrency software solutions," states 4Stop CEO, Ingo Ernst.

For more information please visit 4Stop at https://4stop.com or draglet at https://www.draglet.com.

Media contact: marketing@4stop.com

