Blockchain and IP Trailblazer Loci, Inc. to Establish Loci Nexus in Malta

Loci Nexus, previously known as the Loci Foundation, will reside in Malta, a country that has established regulations and guidelines around cryptocurrency. The initial purpose of Loci Nexus will be to raise awareness of Loci Coin to support the ecosystem within which it is utilized. This is something that Loci, Inc. has been unable to fully execute due to the fluid landscape of cryptocurrency regulations. In pursuit of a true separation, Loci Nexus will focus on its mission, while Loci, Inc. continues its work of creating and maintaining its platforms and products. Loci Nexus is also intended to participate in the buying and selling of IP through the Loci Search marketplace and to provide research grants in a philanthropic mission. As Loci Nexus builds its team, this will become fundamental to its core mission.

Malta has established itself as a player in the cryptocurrency space through its efforts to drive legislation which allow for companies to proceed. As Loci, Inc. has been an ethical and straightforward participant, the uncertainty within the United States has left too many decisions unclear. Loci, Inc. welcomes a country that desires to clearly state the purpose and regulations applying to virtual assets and believes this will be critical in achieving its mission.

With Loci Nexus based in Malta, it will also have a greater ability to become integrated with the European Union (EU) and the European Patent Office (EPO), paving the way for the company to fully develop its marketplace and exchange for IP. Loci Nexus will maintain its own directors and counsel, represented by Camilleri Preziosi in Valletta.

About Loci, Inc.:

Loci is an easier way for inventors to validate the novelty of an idea, a secure home for ideas on the blockchain, and an exclusive marketplace for the sale of IP. With a blockchain-based solution, Loci plans to become the gold standard IP platform that empowers inventors and promotes the effective matchmaking of ideas, capital, and talent.

