Blockchain App Factory and AME Chain Enter an Ecosystem Development Partnership to Build Web3 Applications

The firms have forged a mutual ecosystem development partnership to develop new-age Web3 business applications reinforced with security.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain App Factory , a renowned blockchain ecosystem development provider, has partnered with AME Chain , a new-age Layer-1 blockchain network utilizing advanced computing technology. This partnership enables AME Chain to power its Layer-1 solutions using Blockchain App Factory's access to advanced technological stacks and multi-dimensional development capabilities.

Blockchain App Factory Joins Forces with AME Chain as an Ecosystem Development Partner to Launch Web3 Business Solutions

With Blockchain App Factory as the ecosystem development partner, AME Chain is set to become an eminent blockchain using advanced computing infrastructure to address the pressing challenges in the blockchain industry. Along with this, it has also achieved unparalleled speed, scalability, and compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This partnership will also open avenues for Blockchain App Factory's clients to utilize this network abounding with optimistic characteristics for their business products.

As a globally renowned blockchain ecosystem development company, Blockchain App Factory excels in launching highly blockchain-based applications . It is evident by the fact that the firm has already launched several hundreds of platforms, including NFT marketplaces, cryptocurrency exchanges, NFT games, and decentralized finance solutions.

AME Chain, a new-generation blockchain focusing on top-notch security using 21st-century computing solutions, presents a comprehensive ecosystem with wallets, a native token ($AME), and support for decentralized applications (dApps).

Speaking on the partnership, Mahendran Sundaram, Director of Enterprise Business, Blockchain App Factory, said, "We are immensely proud to associate with AME Chain as an ecosystem development partner. With our expertise in blockchain technology and their security-focused vision, our collaborative effort is all set to bring out better-equipped business applications with enhanced functionality."

Javed Mohamed, Founder and CEO of AME Chain commented, "We are elated to enter a mutually-benefiting ecosystem development partnership with Blockchain App Factory. We believe Our future-focused network powered by the latest computing stacks together with their wealthy experience in the blockchain industry will lead us to glory. This collaboration is only the first step toward building the ideal technological source that will benefit the masses."

The emergence of high-profile ecosystem development partnerships sets the tone for the future with better answers backed with world-class technology, paving the way for a decentralized utopia.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Blockchain App Factory