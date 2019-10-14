Blockchain Application Competition 'Klaytn Horizon' Invites Developers Worldwide

Klaytn Horizon invites developers to build blockchain applications by utilizing the Klaytn platform whose mainnet launched this past June. Any interested blockchain developers or other blockchain platform-based service providers may participate through the official Klaytn Horizon webpage at www.klaytnhorizon.com .

The participants may enter the competition individually or within a team with no limit to the number of teammates. They may also build BApps to serve an industry of their preference, ranging from contents to entertainment, healthcare, finance, commerce, payment, lifestyle, technology, etc. With a prize pool of USD 1,000,000, which will be awarded in Klaytn's token, KLAY, a total of 15 teams, in 4 different tiers, will be selected. Tier 1 (the first five teams) will receive $100,000 each, while Tier 2 (the second five teams) and Tier 3 (the third five teams) will receive $50,000 and $30,000 each. The winners will be announced in late November. Klaytn's service partners will participate as judges.

The first AMA (Ask Me Anything) session for Klaytn Horizon was held on Tuesday the 8th, 21:00 (GMT+9) via the official Dapp.com's developer community channel on Telegram (https://t.me/dapp_com_dev). Annie Huang, the developer community lead of Dapp.com joined the Klaytn team to help participants with technical support and submission inquiry.

"Klaytn is committed to providing a wide spectrum of blockchain-powered services for users to enjoy in their everyday lives," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform. He added, "We hope to see many developers join Klaytn's efforts towards driving mainstream adoption of blockchain."

Klaytn's second AMA session will take place on October 23rd. The exact time will be announced via Klaytn's official Twitter page at https://twitter.com/klaytn_official. Any question can be submitted to klaytnhorizon@klaytn.com.

About Klaytn (https://www.klaytn.com/)

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

