Blockchain Assets AI, Inc., Plans to Create the Numeum Token™, a US-Compliant, Securitized and Asset-Backed Crypto-Token That Will Comply With SEC Regulatory Structure

NAMPA, Idaho, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Assets AI, Inc. (www.blockchainassetsai.com), a Wyoming corporation, announced today its commencement of business operations. Its business model is to create a U.S.-compliant, securitized and asset-backed crypto-token, called the Numeum™. Unlike "fiat" cryptocurrencies, which have limited or no intrinsic value, the Numeum™, which will be issued by the Numeum™ Wealth Fund, LLC (subject to SEC oversight), will have an intrinsic value. Its price will be supported by an actively managed asset pool backing this token. As the investment pool will be managed by professional traders and algorithmic trading systems, and the net asset value ("NAV") of this token should be supported.

The Company has done extensive research into U.S. securities regulations, employed the services of an experienced securities consultant, and spoken to representatives of the SEC. The Company believes that this U.S.-compliant model will become the template for future U.S.-compliant "ICOs".

Jon Fagenstrom, the CEO of Blockchain Assets AI, believes that this model will allow any investor in the tokens to have the ability to experience the development of true value, and to see the price of these tokens appreciate due to increasing intrinsic value. This approach, along with the compliance with U.S. securities regulations, should create demand for the Numeums™, if and when the offering of such is deemed "effective" by the SEC. The structure of the Numeum System™ should allow the "public" to invest into a fund structure operating on the blockchain, that was previously limited to "accredited investor" investment only.

The Company is developing its "team", and also looking for Directors/Officers.

Blockchain Assets AI, Inc., is conducting a "seed" round, offering 6 percent Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock in a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) private placement offering. A Form D has been filed with the SEC claiming exemption from registration of these securities. If you are an "accredited investor" (See Regulation D, Rule 501(a) for legal definition), are interested in an investment in this industry sector, and wish more information on this offering, please contact:

Attn: Jon Fagenstrom, CEO

307 Sunrise Rim Rd.

Nampa, Idaho, 83686

Tel: 208-919-0249

Email: info@blockchainassetsai.com

www.blockchainassetsai.com

