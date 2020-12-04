Blockchain-Based E-Contract Startup FirmaChain Announces Partnership With 'DTT Alliance'

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea based FirmaChain, a blockchain-based global electronic contract platform, announced that it has joined the DTT Alliance (Decentralized Trusted Timestamping Alliance), an alliance of blockchain-based decentralized TSA (Time Stamping Authority) and data verification companies.

FirmaChain plans to work together with DTT Alliance to build a blockchain-based decentralized TSA service ecosystem and overcome the limitations of existing processes. FirmaChain is also considering collaboration with DTT Alliance partners in the future for the scalability of the blockchain network.

DTT Alliance was formed to jointly address opportunities and barriers in diverse markets of data authentication and distribution in line with the amendment of the Basic Act on Electronic Documents and E-Commerce, enactment of Three Data Bills, and the abolition of public authentication certificates in South Korea.

DTT Alliance has already confirmed participation from 15 corporates, including CJ OliveNetworks, Daebo Communication & Systems Corporation, Lotte Data Communication, Bespin Global, Busan International Film Festival, Argo, eXsoft, Initech, Xangle, Chain Partners, Topedo, Fujitsu Korea, and Hyundai AutoEver.

Shin Jae Hyuk, Secretary-General of DTT Alliance, shared, "Together with blockchain-based electronic contract platform FirmaChain, it will be possible to record and verify corporate core data including e-contracts using blockchain."

Young Yoon, CEO of FirmaChain stated, "We hope that our participation in DTT Alliance activates the use of a more transparent blockchain-based e-contract platform like FirmaChain in the contactless and private authentication markets. Participation by various corporates in DTT Alliance will lead to the formation of a highly scalable network."

Currently, FirmaChain is striving to expand the blockchain ecosystem by actively accepting blockchain-based technology that can be used in various industries, for example, joining MYKEEPiN ALLIANCE, one of the four major DID (Decentralized IDentifier) associations in Korea.

FirmaChain Overview

FirmaChain seeks to replace all written contracts governing social and legal issues by using an electronic contract platform based on FirmaChain's data blockchain. Since traditional written and electronic documents are easy to forge, and the verification procedures are complicated, blockchain's decentralization is used to solve the problem. FirmaChain can check the contract's validity through its hash function, which can be verified in an independent node. This verification process can be used as a means to resolve legal disputes. Blockchain is an effective technology that eliminates the risk of forgery of such documents, and it is applied to the first DApp (decentralized application) of FirmaChain - the duite service.

Duite is a blockchain-based electronic contract solution that changes contracts, signatures, and management methods, focusing on solving forgery problems such as signature forgery and document falsification. The user's contract data is encrypted using Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) to guarantee the document's security, and the encrypted document is uploaded to the server owned by FirmaChain and the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) to ensure the safety of the user's contract data. The double-posting security mechanism provides technically enhanced assurance that signed contract documents are kept in inviolable document storage.

The DApp implements a reliable contract-making procedure between parties. It reduces the processing cost for international contracts through contract writing using fewer resources and simplifying the process. FirmaChain is creating a service that overcomes the limitation of written contracts. Visit FirmaChain's website https://firmachain.org/ for more information.

