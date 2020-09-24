Blockchain-based Healthcare Solutions to feature at CoinGeek Live Conference (September 30 - October 2)

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest innovations in blockchain for the health technology space will be on display at the upcoming CoinGeek Live Conference (September 30 – October 2), with two sessions that showcase vanguard companies developing solutions with the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

EHR Data: The First Healthcare Data Platform Using the Bitcoin SV Blockchain

(October 1, 10:00-10:30am EST)

EHR Data, a Texas-based business launched by the founders of pharmacy technology company PDX, Inc., will present on its progress in developing the world's first global electronic health record. Built using the Bitcoin SV blockchain, the EHR Data platform will enable individuals to securely own and control their personal medical information, while also providing health care providers and researchers better real-time access to data. The platform can facilitate a host of use cases designed to produce better health outcomes, while ushering in a new era of privacy and personal power for patients. EHR Data is pursuing use cases to help combat the opioid addiction crisis, and support response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers:

Ron Austring – Chief Scientist & Consultant, EHR Data

Cheryl D. Jorgenson - Chief Clinical Officer, EHR Data

Joseph Eckstein - Director of Product Design, EHR Data

Clean Data: Clinical Research Integrity and Data Hygiene Using Bitcoin SV

(October 1, 10:30-11:00am)

Veridat is a new venture that has developed a platform to use the Bitcoin SV blockchain to record clinical research data, in order to assure the integrity and hygiene of such data. It is partnering with JuvaTech, a behavioural neuroscience technology company that supports researchers who conduct behavioural testing of therapeutic compounds. The companies will discuss their blockchain-powered platform and its benefits for the clinical research field.

Speakers:

Dr. Robert Huber - Founder & CEO, JuvaTech | Neuroscientist, Bowling Green State University

Phillip Runyan - Director, Veridat

Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, who will host CoinGeek Live, commented on today's release, saying:

"Better data means better health care and medical research. The number of potential use cases for blockchain technology within the health sector is immense, and we're excited to offer an insight into these possibilities at CoinGeek Live. Already, we are seeing businesses leverage the greater data capacity, low transaction fees and publicly verifiable nature of the Bitcoin SV blockchain to develop new platforms that improve access to, and accuracy of, patient and research data. This will lead to real-world positive health outcomes and we're just witnessing the start. With the unbounded scaling and robust technical infrastructure provided by Bitcoin SV, I expect to see many more healthcare companies follow the lead of EHR Data, JuvaTech and Veridat, the pioneering ventures presenting at CoinGeek Live and innovating with the Bitcoin SV blockchain."

Join us September 30 – October 2, 2020 for CoinGeek Live– a virtual blockchain conference broadcasting live from studios in New York and London. It's free to attend, but places are limited and you must be registered. Visit coingeekconference.com for more information.

CoinGeek Live is sponsored by The Bayesian Group, Bitcoin Association, Cozen O'Connor P.C., EHR Data, NBdomain, nChain, TAAL and Omniscape.

