Blockchain Capital Closes Fund IV at $150 Million

Since its inception in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in 72 companies, protocols, and tokens, including Coinbase, Ripple, Circle, Ethereum, 0x and Kraken. Blockchain Capital remains committed to working with the world's best entrepreneurs who are leveraging blockchain technology to develop new businesses, protocols, markets and assets. Blockchain Capital IV, LP is a multi-stage fund that invests in both equity and crypto assets.

"As pioneers in the blockchain sector, we have been on the front lines and in the trenches with our portfolio companies building a new crypto ecosystem," said Bart Stephens, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Blockchain Capital. "It's still early days and our mission is to help our new and existing portfolio companies succeed and advance this industry as a whole."

Blockchain Capital also announced that Spencer Bogart was promoted to Partner. Bogart, who previously held the position of Managing Director and Head of Research, brings the rare combination of deep experience analyzing cryptocurrencies as well as traditional equity opportunities. Bogart is a contributor to Forbes and a frequent guest on CNBC and Bloomberg. Prior to joining Blockchain Capital, Bogart was a Vice President at Needham & Company, where he authored Wall Street's first industry report highlighting the use-cases, companies and potential of blockchain technology.

"I am proud to be a part of the investment team at Blockchain Capital, and this $150 million fund will allow us to match the right amount of capital to excellent deal flow," said Bogart. "I am looking forward to working closely with Bart and Brad and the rest of the Blockchain Capital team as we continue to back cutting-edge blockchain companies and visionary projects."

Bogart's promotion comes on the heels of the appointment of Jimmy Song as a Venture Partner. Song, a widely followed and respected Bitcoin Core developer, has brought more than a decade of technical expertise, programming, and crypto development experience to the firm since joining in January.

About Blockchain Capital

Founded in 2013, Blockchain Capital is one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain technology industry and the crypto ecosystem. Blockchain Capital has raised and deployed three prior venture funds, including the first ever ICO of a venture fund (BCAP) in April of 2017. The firm is based in San Francisco and was founded by serial entrepreneurs and Silicon Valley investors Bart Stephens and Brad Stephens. To learn more, please visit www.blockchaincapital.com and follow us on Twitter @blockchaincap.

