Blockchain Coinvestors Announces New Advisory Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading venture fund-of-funds and co-investment program with a combined portfolio of more than 300 blockchain and crypto projects, including 30+ blockchain unicorns, today announced the addition of two Advisory Board members.

"Since 2014 we have been actively providing capital to the most talented blockchain entrepreneurs and the leading investors who back them and their projects," said Alison Davis co-founder and Managing Partner of Blockchain Coinvestors. "Our advisory board has been instrumental in assisting us on a global scale – and of course blockchain is a globally relevant exponential technology today."



Michael Torres, CEO of Adelante Capital Management, a US-based investment manager; and Pierre-Edouard Wahl, co-Founder of Ordway Opportunities, a Swiss-based family office, are joining the Advisory Board, bringing the total number of members to nine, who also include:

Bart Stephens, Co-Founder and General Partner, Blockchain Capital who is Chairman

Jamie Finn, Co-Founder and President, Securitize

Janine Guillot, CEO, SASB and former COO CalPers

Abradat Kamalpour, Law Partner, Ashurst

Lou Kerner, Founder CryptoOracle and Partner, Blockchain Coinvestors AngelList

Terry Schwakopf, Senior Advisor at Deloitte and former EVP Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

James Zhang, CEO, Concept Art House and Partner Fifth Era Blockchain

"We've assembled a diverse group of advisors who represent some of the best minds in their respective spaces and we welcome Michael and Pierre-Edouard to the team," said Matthew C. Le Merle, co-founder and Managing Partner.

About Blockchain Coinvestors

Launched in 2014, our goal is to provide broad coverage of the emerging unicorns and fastest growth blockchain companies and capture superior returns through investments in the leading blockchain venture partnerships. The strategy is now entering its 8th year and has to date invested in 25 pure play blockchain venture funds in the Americas, Asia and Europe; and in a combined portfolio of more than 300+ blockchain and crypto projects including 30+ blockchain unicorns. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in London, Menlo Park, New York, Zug and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle. Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com

