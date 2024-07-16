Blockchain Coinvestors' Bi-Annual Unicorns Report Finds 186 Blockchain Unicorns Representing 15% of the Global Unicorn Club

The first six months of 2024 saw worldwide progress in adoption and regulation leading to blockchain enterprise unicorns reaching an all-time high of 108

Tokenized blockchain projects worth over $1bn rose more than 30% in the first half of 2024 to a total of 78 driven by rebounding token prices

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading blockchain venture fund-of-funds and co-investment program with a combined portfolio of more than 1,250 blockchain enterprises and projects, including 95 blockchain unicorns, today announced its bi-annual Meet the Blockchain Unicorns report which includes the most comprehensive list of blockchain unicorns globally – including private blockchain enterprises and tokenized crypto projects whose valuations exceed $1 billion.

"The first half of 2024 has been remarkable for the progress we have seen around the world with regards to both accelerating adoption and positive regulatory progress," said Topher Nelson, Head of Digital Asset Research at Blockchain Coinvestors. "This has led to substantial value accretion in the industry."

Blockchain enterprise and tokenized crypto project unicorns now comprise nearly 15% of the world's 1,229 unicorn companies with a total of 186. There are now 108 enterprise unicorns, 78 crypto project unicorns and a total of 32 publicly traded blockchain companies. North America continues to be home to the largest number of blockchain enterprise unicorns at 61 in total, followed by Asia and Europe, with 16 apiece. Central America follows with 6, Canada with 5 and Africa with 3.

"The facts speak for themselves," said Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner at Blockchain Coinvestors. "Blockchain is an innovation whose time has come, and the value capture by those who use the technology to digitalize the world's finance and commerce is remarkable. This is shaping up to be a bigger value creation phase then we saw when the world rolled at the Internet."

Blockchain Coinvestors uses proprietary data sources and its own database of its combined portfolio resulting from its first four blockchain venture fund-of-funds to track emerging unicorns. Reputable secondary market trading and private rounds are also considered in creating the world's most comprehensive, up-to-date list of blockchain unicorns. For crypto project valuations, Blockchain Coinvestors utilizes the latest data from CoinStats.

Blockchain Coinvestors will present the full results of its mid-year findings during the upcoming "Meet the Blockchain Unicorns" webinars on July 23rd, 2024 at 7:00am and 12:00pm PT.

The Blockchain Coinvestors Meet the Blockchain Unicorns report is available at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com/unicorns

About Blockchain Coinvestors

Blockchain Coinvestors is the best way to invest in blockchain businesses. Our vision is that digital monies, commodities, and assets are inevitable and all of the world's financial infrastructure must be upgraded. Our mission is to provide broad coverage of early stage blockchain investments and access to emerging blockchain unicorns. Blockchain Coinvestors' investment strategies are now in their 10th year and are backed by 400+ investors globally. To date we have invested in 40+ pure play blockchain venture capital funds in the Americas, Asia, and Europe and in a combined portfolio of 1250+ blockchain companies and projects including 95+ blockchain unicorns. Blockchain Coinvestors' first fund of funds ranks in the top decile amongst all funds in its category on both Pitchbook and Preqin. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in London, New York, Grand Cayman, Zug and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle.

Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com

