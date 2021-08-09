Blockchain Coinvestors Strengthens Team in US and Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading venture fund-of-funds and co-investment program with a combined portfolio of more than 300 blockchain and crypto projects, including 30+ blockchain unicorns, today announced the expansion of their team with the additions of Bette Armstrong as Chief Financial Officer, Mitch Mechigian as Chief of Staff, and Kimberly Kupferman as Head of Investor Relations.

The new team members are located on the West and East coasts of the US and in London, UK. They join Blockchain Coinvestors during a period of growth and heightened activity at the firm which includes new offerings and fund raises to put additional capital to work across the growing blockchain ecosystem.

"With the rapid growth and outstanding performance of Blockchain Coinvestors we are excited to be strengthening our team with this announcement," said Alison Davis co-founder and Managing Partner of Blockchain Coinvestors. "Investors can find our offerings on Pitchbook and Preqin where we are ranked among the top handful of funds by performance worldwide."

Bette brings 24 years of relevant work experience most recently with fund administrator Kranz where she supported Blockchain Coinvestors as outsourced CFO. Earlier in her career, she worked with Artiman, Bertram, Norwest, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Silicon Valley Bank. Bette completed her BBA with a major in Accounting from Kennesaw State College in Marietta, Georgia .

. Mitch Mechigian previously worked in Morgan Stanley's capital markets and investment banking divisions, both in New York and London . He received his first degree in Mathematics and Economics from Washington University in St. Louis .

previously worked in Morgan Stanley's capital markets and investment banking divisions, both in and . He received his first degree in Mathematics and Economics from in . Kimberly has over 20 years of experience in customer relations and team and project management. Most recently, she worked closely with the Blockchain Capital Investor Relations team to conduct their $300 million fundraise. Kimberly received her degree from Tulane University in New Orleans .

"We are fortunate to be able to attract such an outstanding team who will enable us to expand our blockchain activities while also ensuring the best support to our growing community of institutional and family office investors," said Matthew C. Le Merle, co-founder and Managing Partner.

About Blockchain Coinvestors

Launched in 2014, our goal is to provide broad coverage of the emerging unicorns and fastest | growth blockchain companies and crypto projects. The strategy is now in its 8th year and has to date invested in more than 25 pure play blockchain venture funds in the Americas, Asia and Europe; and in a combined portfolio of 300+ blockchain and crypto projects including 30+ blockchain unicorns. Our funds rank in the top decile amongst all funds in their respective categories on both Pitchbook and Prequin. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in Grand Cayman, London, New York, Zug and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm, was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle. Visit us at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com.

