Blockchain Company GSAE to create the most authoritative Social Asset ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's GSAE acquired the top-notch domain name GSAE.com at 200 million yen and announced its entry into the social asset field. According to the GSAE R&D center, the current R&D progress is working well for 80% of the base development. The project has entered the product model stage and is expected to release the first generation of mature products in the third quarter of 2018. This move ranked second place on the most searched topic of Weibo and became a heated topic in the industry.
GSAE is the abbreviation for the English initials of the Global Social Asset Exchange. Based on blockchain as the underlying technology, GSAE keeps fair and transparent records of celebrities, media coverage, as well as all the trends, influence, and other data. Assets will go through a distributed encrypted record to ensure the fairness of the information so it cannot be modified. At the same time, the value of social assets from media, celebrities, and institutions will be quantified through the issuance of digital currency, and a free trading market will be provided for the actual value of its social assets.
Quantifying the true value of social assets such as celebrities, KOL, and influencers has long been an issue among advertisers, third-parties, and the media. GSAE plans to create the world's most authoritative social asset value system in the future. Fans no longer need to argue which stars are more popular. Instead, they use their trading platform to obtain information at a glance and understand how hot the public figures are. All information will be recorded on Blockchain.
GSAE looks forward to maximize the power of social influence, hoping to solve the existed flaws in the industry, while creating a new growth point for the industry.
Global Social Assets Exchange (GSAE), is a leading worldwide platform for digital social assets exchanges. GSAE utilizes open data from popular social media around the world and accurately document the social assets of internet influencers with blockchain technology. We independently developed SAE as the main chain for the ecosystem, striving to provide a feasible for social assets realization.
