Blockchain Council enters metaverse on COMEARTH

Blockchain Council is setting up an educational academy in COMEARTH to build a futuristic infrastructure for immersive learning experiences and a virtual 3D learning environment. It will enhance learning output for users and encourage more adoption of innovative learning solutions in the 3D virtual metaverse and also in a more hybrid world.

Blockchain Council offers 60+ certifications across Web3, Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs, and Cryptocurrencies, covering the needs of both beginners and advanced learners. Blockchain Council's 20K+ alumni across 150 countries contribute to this space in different capacities, with many leading the Blockchain and Web3 initiatives at their organizations. With a 150K+ people robust community across social networks, Blockchain Council has been able to build a strong global network of learners and educators.

Viewpoints from the Leaders

Pradeep Aswal , CEO of Blockchain Council, commented on the project, "COMEARTH can revolutionize the traditional concept of Web3 commerce completely. An enhanced learning experience and first-hand experience of all elements of Web3 commerce will help Blockchain Council users tremendously. Blockchain Council's Web3 vision supported by COMEARTH will be an elaborate project for the education industry's possibilities in the metaverse."

Michael H Peters , Blockchain Veteran and Advisor at Harvard University, shared, "Our educational institutions and corporations at every level have relied on inadequate training methods (by necessity) for centuries. Lectures, textbooks, videos, homework, reading, and the like — have all had their place and still shall. It's amazing to see how 'learning' and 'experience' are merging in the immersive and transformative Web3 and Metaverse. This creates a true multiplier effect in Learning, in every field and every level. With this revolution, productivity skills and creative inspirations will be unleashed exponentially around the world."

Toshendra Sharma, Founder, and CEO of NFTICALLY, said, "Web3 is the new generation of the Internet, which is having a profound impact across E-Commerce solutions. COMEARTH brings a fully-immersive layer to E-Commerce, enabling immersive hyper-personalization for all users. This will facilitate mass Web3 adoption."

Follow Blockchain Council

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Discord | Telegram | Reddit | Medium

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-(323) 984-8594

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846143/Blockchain_Council.jpg

SOURCE Blockchain Council