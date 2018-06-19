Blockchain Creating Unique Technological Advancements For Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Technologies

One can hardly go online or switch on the news without hearing something about blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency or Internet of Things (IoT) these days. The blockchain market has been recently been receiving a boost from artificial intelligence advancements, allowing secure platforms to more efficiently operate and generate higher revenue levels. According to ReportBuyer, the global Blockchain market is projected to surpass $6 billion in revenue by 2023. As far as blockchain for crytocurrency, the blockchain behind bitcoin is a public ledger of every transaction that has taken place. It cannot be tampered with or changed retrospectively. Advocates of the technology say are making bitcoin transactions more secure and safer than current systems as the technologies continues to evolve. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Pareteum Corp. (NYSE: TEUM), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) (CSE: BLOC), Global Payout Inc. (OTC: GOHE), SingePoint Inc. (OTC: SING).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS : Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that Dr. Danny Rittman filed a patent for a blockchain-based radio generated digital currency. The application has been assigned the serial number 16/008,069, and the non-provisional filing date is June 14, 2018. Gopher is the exclusive licensee of the patent. Gopher is exclusive licensee of technology developed by Dr. Rittman.



The patent application contemplates the use of the Gopher Radio Coin or GRC. Gopher envisions GRC as a new form of digital currency. A digital currency is a medium of exchange that is generated, stored and transferred electronically. Digital currencies are not typically associated with any country's government or represented in physical forms like the coins and notes of traditional (fiat) currencies. The GRC technology covered by the patent envisions a new, private, secured digital currency that is encapsulated within Gopher's system to be used by Gopher's customers and members.



Gopher intends to generate the GRC through its communication technology, which is incorporated into its devices (i.e. tracking systems and the microchip based products (GopherInsight™). Gopher intends that each Gopher gadget that produces a signal processed by Gopher's proprietary electronic system will, in turn, create the GRC. The GRC will then be stored in the user's personal, private and secured Gopher account/wallet anywhere in the world.



To power Gopher's own blockchain, it is expected that each Gopher device will have the capability to mine/confirm all transactions that take place with the GRC, or communicate to dedicated mining machines each time a coin is created and a transaction takes place.



"We intend for the GRC to be based on our highly secured algorithms and our radio technology, which will create a new type of digital currency. GRC, once developed, will provide users with full proprietorship much like having a bank account in their pocket" stated Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO. "The system will be constructed by our electronic circuitry (Hardware) that is working in conjunction with our Avant! AI engine program. The GRC will be blockchain based and its network is a peer-to-peer type that runs on a decentralized, distributed self-clearing ledger." continued Dr. Rittman. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent and current developments in the tech industry include:



Pareteum Corp. (NYSE: TEUM) recently announced that an established provider of pre-paid communications plans has selected Pareteum's Managed Service Platform with a $6 million agreement over 3 years. This global mobile service provider will use Pareteum's Managed Service Platform (MSP) as a single source for metering, rating, provisioning and delivery, billing and collection services, as they expand their reach into the US and the Caribbean. The provider, and their customers, will benefit from Pareteum's Insights Engine, which will collect and interpret predictive analytics to create a variety of tailored service packages, designed specifically to suit the needs of their customers.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTCPK: BLKCF) (CSE: BLOC.CN) closed Monday up slight on Monday at $0.30 with over 720,000 shares traded on the OTC Market alone. It traded up almost 4% closing at $0.395 on the Canadian CSE Market as well. The company, a lead investor in the KODAKOne platform, recently announced that the blockchain-based KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform (KODAKOne) and the KODAKCoin cryptocurrency, today announced its partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), making KODAKOne and KODAKCoin official partners of six OVG Arena Alliance venues, including four NBA teams and two NHL teams. Participating arenas and teams include: AT&T Center (home of the San Antonio Spurs), Bankers Life Fieldhouse (home of the Indiana Pacers), Golden 1 Center (home of the Sacramento Kings), Xcel Energy Center (home of the Minnesota Wild), Prudential Center (home of the New Jersey Devils) and Talking Stick Resort Arena (home of the Phoenix Suns).

Global Payout Inc. (OTCPK: GOHE) recently announced that as part of the reverse triangular merger the Company is completing with MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC") announced publicly on June 5, 2018, MTRAC will be integrating its existing Executive Management Team into Global as part of MTRAC's transition into the public entity. As part of this integration and transition, longtime Executives and Board Members of Global, Mr. Joseph Sebo "CFO" and Mr. Bill Rochfort, "President" have submitted their resignations from both their respective positions and their seats on Global's Board of Directors. Additionally, Mr. James Hancock has submitted his notice of resignation as Global's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors effective June 12, 2018 and he will be simultaneously appointing Ms. Vanessa Luna, who has served as MTRAC's CEO and Chairman since the beginning of the year, to take on the position of CEO and Chairman of Global Payout, Inc. Accompanying Ms. Luna will be Mr. David Flores as Chief Operating Officer / Interim CFO and Board Member, and Mr. Aaron Adler as Chief Revenue Officer and Board Member.

SingePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) recently announced it has completed production of their crypto wallet application commercial featuring original Shark Tank member Kevin Harrington. The next step for the company will be to receive approvals from the major national networks. SinglePoint has four spots ranging from 15 second to two minutes. "We are very excited to have this project reach the ultimate goal of getting national air time. We have already been pre-approved on one national network and will now send the commercial spots to others for approval as well. We are confident that this will drive many users to the platform as we will provide an educational document and help those interested in bitcoin and crypto become more familiar and comfortable with it," states Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint.

