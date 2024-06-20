Blockchain Developer WEMIX Makes Strategic Investment in Web3 Gaming Platform Elixir Games

The investment will provide additional funding to support Elixir's launcher platform, as well as provide assistance in the development of new game IPs for its portfolio

BARCELONA, Spain, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, a leading Web3 gaming platform, today announced a strategic investment in its platform from WEMIX, a global blockchain developer and gaming platform. This collaboration aims to advance the digital transformation of the gaming industry and enhance gaming experiences worldwide, providing additional funding for Elixir's launcher platform, which currently boasts over 150 games and over 1 million downloads since its launch. The investment from WEMIX will help grow the launcher platform and support the development of new game IPs.

"Our mission at Elixir Games has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming, delivering on the promise we have made to our players since day one," said Carlos Roldan, CEO of Elixir. "This support and strategic investment from WEMIX stands as an expansion of our partnership, allowing us to accelerate our growth and bring even more innovative and engaging experiences together, truly shaping the future of gaming."

WEMIX's strategic investment will provide Elixir Games with additional funding to bolster the Elixir launcher platform which already has over 150 games and exceeded one million downloads. This investment will further fuel the development of fresh, innovative gaming IPs, expanding the platform's offerings and attracting even more players. WEMIX is building a blockchain ecosystem based on WEMIX3.0, a custom-built blockchain optimized for blockchain features like dApps, NFTs, and in-game ownership. This includes WEMIX PLAY, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing blockchain gaming platforms, offering a robust ecosystem that supports diverse game genres and delivers a comprehensive and immersive experience for gamers.

"Together with Elixir Games, known for its exceptional technical capabilities and deep understanding of the industry, we will lay the foundation for a thriving Web3 business and push the boundaries of the gaming industry," said a WEMIX spokesperson. "We believe this strategic investment will create strong synergies between our companies, and we look forward to this exciting collaboration and mutual growth."

Elixir remains dedicated to building a comprehensive suite of products that serve as an all-in-one solution for Web3 gaming needs, including a user-friendly wallet system, simplified onboarding for new users, on-ramp payments, a games marketplace, infrastructure solutions for enterprises, and a launchpad for upcoming IPs. Additionally, their platform is gamified with features like a Season Pass, quests, giveaways, tournaments, and leaderboards.

Over the past year, Elixir Games has secured major partnerships with industry giants like Square Enix , the Japanese video game publisher and entertainment conglomerate, and GameStop. Through strategic acquisitions like RoboKiden and LitLab Games studio , Elixir Games has fortified its position as a publisher. Recent milestones, including a successful $14 million seed round and the launch of their token in May, underpin their trajectory for future growth and innovation, supported by big names such as Solana Foundation, NeoTokyo, Shima Capital, Blizzard Fund, and CyberKongz. In the coming months, Elixir will continue to seek partnerships with other enterprises to continue its growth and further solidify its position in the web3 gaming industry.

About Elixir Games

Elixir Games is a leader in the Web3 gaming industry, dedicated to creating a vibrant and inclusive gaming ecosystem. By integrating blockchain technology, Elixir Games provides players with true ownership of in-game assets and fosters a dynamic, player-driven economy. The company's innovative platform and strategic partnerships, along with its acquisitions of RoboKiden and LitLab Games studio, have positioned it as a key player in the future of gaming.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is building a blockchain ecosystem based on WEMIX3.0, a custom-built blockchain optimized for blockchain features like dApps, NFTs, and in-game ownership. As a true open platform, WEMIX fosters innovation and collaboration, shaping the future of blockchain gaming for players. www.wemix.com

Media Contact

