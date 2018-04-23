Blockchain Economic Forum is Coming to San Francisco on June 16-19

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680143/LATOKEN_BEF.jpg )

BEF Singapore and New York attracted over 1,600 investors, entrepreneurs, politicians, decision-makers, and opinion leaders, such as Vicente Fox (former president of Mexico), Reese Jones (Singularity University), Jean Claude Donato (Nikaia Ventures), Miko Matsumura (Evercoin), Peter Bergstrom (BitBlock Ventures), Daniel Heller (ex-IMF), Hanna Halaburda (Bank of Canada, NYU), Toni Lane Casserly (Cointelegraph), and Nicholas Merten (DataDash, 285k+ YouTube subscribers). Building on the success of these events, LATOKEN is delighted to host BEF in San Francisco on June 16-19, 2018.

BEF SF is a four-day event that is expected to be attended by over 2,000 participants, including many leaders from the world of technology, business, media and politics. The forum will host over 40 inspiring discussions on blockchain opportunities for strategic development of real sector companies, industry regulation, technology updates, as well as marketing and PR for blockchain and crypto startups.

"Blockchain Economic Forum is designed to empower pioneers to find ideas, investments, partners, and friends. Together we will make crypto official and widespread in order to automate capital markets, money and states. This will save billions of working hours each year. Blockchain can automate elections, courts, state finances and make them more transparent. As a result, 6 billion people will overcome corruption, implement modern technologies and increase productivity. This is how emerging economies may grow by $400 trillion. At the same time, the costs of providing state services in developed countries could be halved," says Valentin Preobrazhenskiy, CEO of LATOKEN and Chair of BEF Organizing Committee.

