Blockchain Enabled Export Portal Continues 100 Country Push & Brand Ambassador Search with Visit to Vietnam Expo: Hanoi - April 11-14

Ally Spinu, CEO of Export Portal, said "Machinery and automation are fast replacing farmlands across Vietnam and contributing to the nation's foreign trade and foreign affairs. Export Portal understands the innate desire to compete on the world stage and offer an alternative to rising manufacturing costs from other countries. We want the best of Vietnam to be a part of our success story."

While spending a week in Vietnam, Ms. Spinu and her team will be meeting with business leaders and government officials about where Export Portal's platform can be of service to spur more global trade. Her team's own experience in searching for promotional products manufactured around Hanoi proved difficult because there was absolutely no assurance that the product would have even come from Vietnam. What would any other company from anywhere else in the world do? We know the end of that story…which is why we created ExportPortal.com.

Ms. Spinu continued, "The world's trade commerce is tired of deceptive internet marketing and ExportPortal.com doesn't want any country to miss any opportunity. Our private blockchain backbone in conjunction with our KYC process means that companies can establish their own course for as a company in good standing that buyers from around the world can believe in."

To meet us in Vietnam or to discuss international e-Commerce with our Business Development Lead, Email Export Portal at: info@exportportal.com or via WhatsApp: 1+ (818)213-6181. Our team has a plan, but we still want to know where in the world we should go next to continue our 100+ Country World Tour in 2018!

About Export Portal & ExportPortal.com:

Blockchain enabled international B2B ecommerce (http://ec-b2b.com/)

Ecosystem that is fast looking for more than just investors (http://b2b-ec.com/).

120+ countries; 80+ major industries; Thousands already signed up.

Any industry; any sized company; any country: Free to join

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-enabled-export-portal-continues-100-country-push--brand-ambassador-search-with-visit-to-vietnam-expo--hanoi---april-11-14-300622245.html

SOURCE Export Portal

Related Links

http://www.ExportPortal.com

