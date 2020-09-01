Blockchain Fest 2021: A Global Hub for Crypto Industry

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Fest, produced by FINEXPO, will take place in May 2021 in Limassol and has chosen Cyprus, a European financial and IT center, as its hub to bring experts from all over the world to open new horizons for the industry. The two-day B2B event will be hosted in the Parklane Hotel, to welcome only 1,000 visitors, as well as over 10,000 users joining through online streaming services to network, build connections, share the experiences and dive deeper into blockchain and artificial intelligence innovations.

https://blockchain-fest.com/

The biggest European, two-day B2B event on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Mining, Online Payments and Investment.

This forum promises to become not only one of the biggest but one of the most important events in the world of crypto. Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Crypto-Exchange, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Smart Contracts, Mining, Online Payments and Investment are just a few of the long list of topics to be discussed in the conference and workshop rooms, as well as in the networking process in the exhibition halls. Blockchain Fest will bring together not only top-professionals and industry leaders from all over the world but also those who are just getting started. Business and professional development is the key focus of the agenda built specifically for this unique event.

The place of this event was not a coincidence, as the organizing side chose Cyprus specifically for its leading positions in the crypto market and its attractiveness as an IT and financial center developing with a daily expanding pace and attracting international companies to locate their offices and even HQs there. It also sounds like a great fit in terms of traveling and the internationality of the environment, so no matter where you are coming from, it feels like home.

Tickets for this event can be purchased through the event website and official partners. You can find more information and the latest updates at blockchain-fest.com and in the official social media channels.

Blockchain Fest is organized by FINEXPO, the producer of financial and trading events, fairs, expos and shows worldwide since 2002. In the long list of its projects, you can find Crypto Expo, Financial Expo, Traders Fair, Traders Awards, Forex Expo Awards, Money Fair, Investor Expo, Golf Expo, Banking Expo, Online Trading Expo, Millionaire Bazaar and others. Over 100,000 traders, investors and financial advisors and more than 3,000 financial companies and brokers from Forex, stocks, options, crypto and forward markets from all around the world have been connected by FINEXPO. The positive feedback from participants is the best proof of effective and successful work done by FINEXPO.

Related Images

blockchain-fest.jpg

Blockchain Fest

The biggest European, two-day B2B event on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Mining, Online Payments and Investment.

Related Links

Blockchain Fest Twitter

Finexpo

SOURCE FINEXPO Inc.

Related Links

https://blockchain-fest.com/

