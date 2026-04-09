Blockchain for Good Alliance Hosted First Impact Leaders' Summit at UK House of Lords

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), the global non-profit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to leveraging blockchain for societal impact, convened global leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders at an exclusive private gathering held at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster, London.

Helen Liu addresses guests during the Blockchain for Good Alliance Impact Leaders’ Summit at the UK House of Lords, sharing insights on advancing blockchain for societal impact.

The first of BGA's new initiatives, the Impact Leaders' Summits, the gathering marked a significant milestone in BGA's expansion into the UK ecosystem, bringing together senior figures across government, finance, technology, and international organisations to discuss the evolving role of blockchain in shaping transparent, accountable, and inclusive systems.

The evening was formally opened by John David Beckett Taylor, Baron Taylor of Warwick, with distinguished attendees including Kulveer Singh Ranger, Baron Ranger of Northwood, Manzila Pola Uddin, Baroness Mazila Uddin and former UK Member of Parliament Lisa Cameron, and key industry leaders including Helen Liu, Founder of BGA, founder of AB Finance, and former Co-CEO of Bybit.

Throughout the evening, speakers highlighted the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors in unlocking the full potential of blockchain technology, and a central highlight was BGA's first impact report, The State of Blockchain for Good: A View from the Alliance, authored by Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at BGA.

"'Purpose over profit' was a phrase noted by BGA in their report that caught my attention," commented Lord Taylor in his opening speech. "The report outlines a clear shift within the blockchain industry, and organizations like BGA play a pivotal role in ensuring that technology does not only serve financial gain, but also the betterment of societies."

"As blockchain integrates into essential digital infrastructure, we must ensure these systems are built with a focus on collective benefit," said Lord Ranger, in the Summit's closing remarks. "I congratulate BGA on their publication, one that isn't just about technical milestones but a testament to how blockchain technology is already implemented and deployed in the world, and already changing lives."

Helen Liu, Founder of BGA, underscored the Alliance's role in convening global stakeholders and supporting projects that demonstrate both impact and scalability, noting that the next phase of blockchain adoption will be driven by solutions that are commercially viable and capable of operating at scale.

"The discussions tonight reinforced key principles championed by BGA," said Liu. "Initiatives focused on public good are not at odds with commercial success but rather that sustainable impact is achieved when solutions are both economically viable and widely adoptable."

Strengthening the UK as a Hub for Responsible Innovation

The event also highlighted the United Kingdom's growing position as a leading centre for financial innovation and regulatory leadership. With growing engagement between policymakers and blockchain ecosystems, the UK continues to play a pivotal role in shaping frameworks that balance innovation with accountability.

BGA's presence in the UK signals its commitment to contributing to this ecosystem by connecting global builders, institutional partners, and capital to accelerate the deployment of impactful blockchain solutions.

Looking Ahead

"The BGA Impact Leaders Summit is a new initiative of the Alliance in our global strategy," said Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at BGA. "We look forward to convening future Summits across different regions to continue fostering global dialogue at the intersection of technology, governance, and impact capital."

As blockchain continues to mature, BGA remains focused on advancing initiatives that move beyond experimentation and toward scalable, real-world implementation, working alongside governments, international organisations, and industry leaders worldwide.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BGA

Helen Liu addresses guests during the Blockchain for Good Alliance Impact Leaders' Summit at the UK House of Lords, sharing insights on advancing blockchain for societal impact.

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a global nonprofit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to advancing blockchain as a tool to address real-world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain industry, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration and action toward a more sustainable and equitable world.

For more information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.chainforgood.org

Twitter: www.x.com/chainforgood

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockchainforgoodalliance/

SOURCE Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)