Blockchain for Impact (BFI) Presents 2nd Annual Global Summit at United Nations HQ, NYC June 4, 2019

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain For Impact (BFI) proudly presents its second annual global summit, an invitation-only gathering of dignitaries, founders and practitioners at the United Nations Headquarters June 4.

Last year's event hosted more than 350 participants from around the world, as curated technologies highlighted practical solutions for addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Amir Dossal, the co-founder and Vice-Chair of the Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development, the parent organization of the summit, states:

"According to the UN, the SDGs represent a $2.5 trillion opportunity for the private sector. We need to supercharge the SDGs by using frontier technologies, including blockchain. Innovation, entrepreneurship and public-private partnerships are key to driving progress."

The BFI Summit will showcase use cases for the UN and governments, as well as new opportunities. "This year's agenda will work on such urgent challenges as oceans restoration; the role of data sovereignty, the role of blockchain, and AI in social impact; progress on digital infrastructure and interoperability; as well as how nation-states are using blockchain, case studies Liechtenstein vs the Marshall Islands. (See full agenda here: https://blockchainforimpact.org/events/).

Speakers include Dr. Hilda Cathy Heine, President of the Republic of Marshall Islands, and Adrian Hasler, Prime Minister of Liechtenstein (via remote); Dr. Adonia Ayebare, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the UN; and Dr. Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler, Chief Data Scientist, IBM.

Attendees are curated to diversely reflect the ecosystems of technology and social impact: founders, architects, and developers of public and private chains, and open-source projects; representatives from non-profits in blockchain, AI, IoT; funders, funds, philanthropists; legal practitioners in fintech, front-line workers, activists, as well as media and service providers. "Blockchain features and philosophy lend themselves perfectly to create new and innovative methods to connect private and public sectors in order to advance capital flows to the SDGS and aid in 2030 goals being accomplished," states Vice-Chair and co-founder Vince Molinari.

Event partners include Kinesis, Blockchain for Sustainable Development, NASGO, CGCX.io, AdLedger, EY, Hatch and Tawkers.

About Blockchain for Impact:

Blockchain for Impact (BFI), is a collaborative convening, and advocacy platform serving the full breadth of the global blockchain ecosystem as it engages with leaders within the UN system.

BFI is focused on bringing the Blockchain community together to help solve the most urgent challenges of our day, building on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as a framework for impact.

Members of Blockchain for Impact (BFI) are invited to participate in an ongoing series of impact-oriented events and task forces throughout the year. Through the Commission, Blockchain for Impact members will engage with the United Nations system on industry governance, regulatory standards, and social impact projects, working closely with the UN Departments, Funds, Programs, and Specialized Agencies, to apply blockchain technology to sustainable development and humanitarian goals.

About the Blockchain Commission:

The Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development was established in the margins of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2017 to develop a multi-sectoral framework to support the UN system — along with Member States, Intergovernmental Organizations, the private sector and civil society — in utilizing blockchain-based technologies to develop local, national and global solutions for the most urgent challenges of our day.

The Blockchain Commission envisions the development of radically creative decentralized solutions to issues including; conservation of natural resources, protection of the commons, economic growth, empowerment of all communities, financial inclusion and security, public health and welfare, civic trust and protection of the integrity of democratic systems — among others — for the benefit of our common humanity.

The Blockchain Commission suggests that the transformative power of blockchain technology should not be seen as a threat to existing systems of governance; rather, it should be seen as an opportunity for national and international institutions to defend the rights of those they represent, and to accelerate our collective progress towards meeting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

More information about this initiative can be found at https://blockchainforimpact.org/.

