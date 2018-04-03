Blockchain for Social Impact Coalition & Topcoder announce Decentralized Impact Incubator

During the 6-week incubator, participants from around the world will gather to form teams, survey human landscape, design business models, define impact metrics, and code their solutions within the scope of four challenges. Teams will be required to meet weekly checkpoints with the support and guidance of mentors who are experienced professionals in either the impact or the blockchain space. Topcoder, a leader in hackathons and competitive programming competitions, will host the incubator on their platform and lend technical expertise to participants.

"We previously chose ConsenSys to work with us on our Blockchain Community because of their experience and ecosystem; and we're excited to partner with them here," said Mike Morris, CEO of Topcoder. "Blockchain has always had the potential to impact society for the better through its built-in immutability and transparency, we're proud to host this program and help that impact take shape."

Winning teams will receive a grant to support the ongoing development of their project, along with business development training to accelerate their solutions beyond PoC stage. The grant will be a cash prize of $50,000 will be awarded to the best teams in the four categories; $10,000 for first place winners and $2,500 for runners-up.

This will be BSIC's second annual incubator following the hackathon that took place from September to October in 2017, which attracted over 600 participants in more than 120 locations with the support of over 140 mentors and 21 judges.

Valeria Kholostenko, Head of Growth and Global Community for ConsenSys Social Impact, stated, "With the success of our first program in fall 2017, we are excited to build on our accomplishments and expand our reach with the Decentralized Impact Incubator. The goal is to activate a global community of developers, entrepreneurs, humanitarians, students, and marketers, and support them as they build social enterprises using innovative solutions to address some of the world's most pressing issues."

Interested participants are encouraged to apply at blockchainforsocialimpact.com/incubator and organizers have extended the enrollment period through through April 16th. Individuals and organizations are also encouraged to participate as mentors and sponsors to support the Decentralized Impact Incubator.

The 6-week incubator will begin on April 9 and culminate with the opportunity for winning teams to showcase their solutions in front of reputable impact investors, NGOs, philanthropists, and charities during the second annual Blockchain for Social Impact Conference, to be held on June 1st in Washington DC at the US Institute of Peace. Speakers will include ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin, along with members of BSIC and leading NGOs.



For more information on Decentralized Impact Incubator and ticket sales for Blockchain for Social Impact Coalition Conference, please visit blockchainforsocialimpact.com.

About Blockchain for Social Impact Coalition

BSIC is a community of impact-focused entrepreneurs, investors, and humanitarians who convene to share resources, knowledge and cutting-edge blockchain technology to address global social and environmental issues.

About Topcoder

Topcoder's crowdsourcing marketplace connects companies with a community of over 1.2 million of the world's best technologists. Driven by competition, our members' winning solutions provide innovation, speed, and cost benefits that no other approach can achieve. Whether you're building applications, creating new designs, or tackling tough data problems, Topcoder provides an alternative to hours-based models. You pay only for results. For more information, please visit www.topcoder.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-for-social-impact-coalition--topcoder-announce-decentralized-impact-incubator-300623661.html

SOURCE ConsenSys