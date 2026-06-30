Blockchain Founders Fund Named Best Early-Stage Blockchain Venture Capital Fund at the 2026 Singapore Business Awards

The recognition caps a year in which several BFF portfolio companies were acquired and another listed on Nasdaq.

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), an early-stage venture capital firm backing pre-seed and seed Web3 founders globally, has been named Best Early-Stage Blockchain Venture Capital Fund 2026 at APAC Insider's Singapore Business Awards, its third consecutive year of recognition by the program.

Pictured left to right: Ahan Rajgor, Investment Team Lead; Mansoor Madhavji, Partner; Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner; Nirav Bakshi, General Counsel; and Hossam Hamdy, Operations Lead, Blockchain Founders Fund.

The award caps a standout year for the firm's portfolio. Backed Finance, a tokenized-asset platform BFF backed early, was acquired by Kraken; Roundtable (RTB Digital), another early BFF investment, became publicly traded; and portfolio companies including TransFi and Kredete crossed eight-figure annual revenue. BFF joins past honorees including Singtel, Trust Bank, NTT, YouTrip, Antler, and Avis Budget Group among organizations recognized for driving innovation across the region.

"We back founders rebuilding how money and value move, often years before the market catches on, and we stay hands-on from the first prototype to real revenue," said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at BFF. "The proof is in what they go on to build: companies that reach millions of users, cross eight-figure revenue, and go on to acquisitions and public listings. That impact is what we work for, and it is good to see it recognized."

BFF's operator-led investment model pairs capital with hands-on company building across business model design, market positioning, go-to-market execution, and strategic hiring. This differentiated approach was again cited as a key factor in the selection process.

"We back founders building the infrastructure that will define how value moves across the internet," said Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at BFF. "Our job is to compress the distance between a working prototype and real commercial traction."

BFF's portfolio spans 200 startups across DeFi, infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain, with the firm continuing to deploy globally into pre-seed and seed opportunities.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund is a leading early-stage Venture Capital fund that invests in top-tier founders globally. Backed by a strategic mix of leading firms across Web3 and traditional finance, BFF pairs capital with hands-on company building, curating partnerships, hiring talent, accelerating growth, and helping ensure portfolio founders are well capitalized. The team is comprised of builders and operators who have scaled many of the leading blockchain startups.

Press Contact

Mansoor Madhavji, Partner

Blockchain Founders Fund

60178799291

[email protected]

SOURCE Blockchain Founders Fund