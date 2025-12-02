Blockchain Founders Fund Named 'Venture Capital Firm of the Year 2025' by APAC Insider

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a leading venture capital firm backing pre-seed and seed Web3 startups globally, today announced it has been named Venture Capital Firm of the Year 2025 in APAC Insider's business awards.

This distinction sees BFF joining the ranks of heavyweight honorees, including Singtel, Trust Bank Singapore, Avis Budget Group, YouTrip, and Antler, celebrating organizations that drive exceptional innovation across the region.

Pictured from left to right: Ahan Rajgor, Investment Team Lead; Mansoor Madhavji, Partner; Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner; Nirav Bakshi, General Counsel; and Hossam Hamdy, Operations, of Blockchain Founders Fund.

The award comes at a critical inflection point for the industry, as the Asia-Pacific region increasingly attracts institutional-scale Web3 development. BFF was selected for its high-touch, operator-led model, which bridges the gap between technical prototyping and commercial scalability.

"Recognition like this belongs to the founders we back and the team that supports them," said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "Every portfolio founder teaches us something new, and this award is validation not of the fund, but of the builders who execute relentlessly and keep pushing the boundaries of what Web3 can achieve."

Unlike traditional passive capital, BFF utilizes a hands-on venture program focused on business model design, market positioning, and go-to-market execution. This founder-centric philosophy was cited as a key differentiator in the selection process.

"The most rewarding part of early-stage investing is watching founders go from idea to traction," said Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "Success at the earliest stage isn't about perfect decks or big rounds. It's about iteration, resilience, and surrounding founders with people who know how to scale companies."

BFF's team leverages its operating experience to help founders navigate early milestones with clarity, setting the foundation for future growth.

