Blockchain Founders Fund Earns Two Top Awards for Impact and Growth in 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) has earned the titles of "Most Impactful Blockchain Investment Fund Singapore 2025" and "Fastest Growing Venture Capital Firm in Emerging Tech Singapore 2025" from World Business Outlook , joining the ranks of globally recognized brands like Swarovski and The Ritz-Carlton.

BFF invests at the pre-seed and seed stages, backing founders who are still defining product-market fit. The fund selectively combines capital with a hands-on venture program that provides strategic guidance on business model, partnerships, market position, and go-to-market execution.

"These awards belong to our founders who are building real solutions," said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "We focus on removing friction so they can become better, faster, and stronger. The companies that succeed are the ones solving problems that matter to society."

BFF supports technical founders worldwide, investing in both blockchain infrastructure and applications. The team is composed of experienced operators who have built and scaled tech ventures, and they work closely with portfolio companies during the critical stages where strategic decisions have the greatest impact.

"The best founders are the ones obsessed with customers, not valuations," said Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "Our founders are meticulous about product, narrative, and market timing, and these are the founders who deserve this recognition."

Founders raising pre-seed or seed rounds can reach the BFF investment team via the firm's website .

World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. Its awards recognize outstanding performance across various industries worldwide, celebrating companies and organizations that demonstrate excellence in execution and impact.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund is a leading early-stage (seed and pre-seed) Web3 Venture Capital fund that invests in top-tier founders globally. Backed by a strategic mix of leading firms across crypto and traditional finance, BFF pairs capital with hands-on company building, curating partnerships, hiring talent, accelerating growth, and helping ensure portfolio founders are well capitalized. The team is comprised of builders and operators who have scaled many of the leading blockchain startups.

