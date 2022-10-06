Blockchain Founders Fund Receives Backing from Octava

BFF receives investment from Octava Digital Assets on their Fund II

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) , a venture capital fund that focuses on early-stage Web3 startups globally has received funding from Octava Digital Assets, the digital asset team of the Singapore-based family office Octava which invests across the spectrum from seed to publicly traded cryptocurrencies.

Octava joins the lineup of distinguished investors of BFF including Shima Capital, NEO Global Capital (NGC), Tsangs Group, Baksh Capital, NLS Ventures, TechMeetsTrader, Cadenza Capital and GSR to support the fund.

The funding will be used to invest in promising early-stage startups that are building infrastructure and applications in Web3. BFF has been an early investor in a number of highly successful blockchain companies including Altered State Machine (ASM) , Splinterlands , Magna , Dogami and Krayon .

Supported by an experienced team of 350+ experts with successful track records in identifying, building and scaling high growth companies, BFF provides promising web3 startups access to a full suite of support services, including seed financing, technical advisory, mentorship and access to its extensive network of high-caliber investors and partners.

Gene Yan Ooi , GP of Octava Digital Assets said, "At Octava, we find it incredibly important to be part of a future that supports Web3 innovation. We believe that Blockchain Founders Fund's focus on investing in the best early-stage companies will help propel the most promising entrepreneurs and startup companies building the future of blockchain technology to new heights."

Tobias Bauer , Principal of Blockchain Founders Fund commented on the investment, "We are incredibly excited to bring Octava on-board as an LP. Being a globally renowned family-office with an incredibly strong presence in Asia, we are confident this collaboration will drive new investment opportunities for the fund at an accelerated rate. We look forward to collaborating with Octava, who share our vision in building a sustainable future for Web3."

About Octava

Octava is a family office based in Singapore that has multiple investments across diverse industries, focusing mainly on real estate investment, property development, financial technology and lifestyle concepts. Led by an experienced team, with extensive wealth of knowledge in the fields of business and management, Octava believes in long term sustainable investments and creating value through strategic partnerships.

Other industries which Octava has invested in include information technology, technology funds, education, resources and biosciences.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore based early-stage Venture Capital Fund which invests in top-tier Blockchain startups globally. Their industry leading go-to-market focused Venture Program aids seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across key business functions to fast track growth. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders across the Web3 and Blockchain ecosystems.

