Announcement Made Live at Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida Featuring Eric Trump, Iggy Azalea, and Tristan Thompson

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada's largest and longest-running Web3 and cryptocurrency event, is officially returning home to Toronto for its 9th edition on July 21–22, 2026.

Blockchain Futurist Conference Announces 2026 Toronto Dates: July 21–22, 2026

The announcement was made live on stage during Blockchain Futurist Conference Florida, taking place November 5–6 at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Miami. This year's U.S. debut features a high-profile lineup including Eric Trump (American Bitcoin), global music icon Iggy Azalea, NBA Champion Tristan Thompson, and more than 250 speakers from leading Web3 companies such as Coinbase, Polkadot, and Rarible.

Returning once again to the iconic Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar, the 2026 Toronto edition will celebrate the event's homecoming to where it all began, Canada's hub for blockchain innovation.

"We're thrilled to bring Blockchain Futurist Conference back home to Toronto at the iconic Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana. This venue has become part of our identity, a place where innovation meets energy, and the future of Web3, crypto, and AI comes alive against the Toronto skyline."

— Tracy Leparulo, Founder, Blockchain Futurist Conference

Following its acquisition by Emerald, one of North America's largest producers of business-to-business events, Blockchain Futurist Conference is entering a new era of growth while maintaining its independent, community-driven spirit. Known for merging technology, entertainment, and finance, the conference continues to define the future of Web3 through immersive, festival-style experiences.

Tickets for the 2026 Toronto edition are officially on sale now, with early-bird pricing starting at $199 for General Admission and $399 for VIP Access — the lowest rates of the year.

Futurist encourages the global Web3 community to get involved as a speaker, sponsor, press partner, or attendee for this landmark 9th edition.

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America's longest-running and most immersive Web3 events. Since its founding in 2018, it has united global leaders in crypto, blockchain, and AI through world-class programming, networking, and entertainment. Now part of Emerald, Blockchain Futurist Conference continues to shape the future of the decentralized economy while celebrating innovation, collaboration, and community.

For more information, visit: www.FuturistConference.com

Contact

Laura Leparulo

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814454/Blockchain_Futurist_Conference.jpg

SOURCE Blockchain Futurist Conference