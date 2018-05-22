Blockchain Game ‘Crypto and Dragons’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

Crypto and Dragons is a decentralized application (DApp) built on the Ethereum blockchain. Gameplay revolves around collecting, training and battling monsters against other players. These monsters, which can be bought and sold in the marketplace, are solely owned by the user and therefore cannot be replicated, taken away, or destroyed.

"People expect decentralized games to have rich content, but players also want to profit from decentralized games as well. We believe decentralized games should be profitable, efficient, and most of all, fun," said Hiroki Ikeda, Founder and Core Developer of Crypto and Dragons. "At Crypto and Dragons we focus on three main ideas: providing fun and balanced game mechanics, an efficient use of the players time (ie: no time-consuming leveling up) and maintaining the value of player's game assets."

"The inception of blockchain-based games and collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of blockchain games and Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating Crypto and Dragons to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of Crypto and Dragons' in-game assets onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade Crypto Collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Crypto and Dragons is the latest game based on NFTs to be added to OPSkins and whose in-game virtual assets are tradable with WAX Tokens. The first NFT was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers, adds 200,000 new users each month and offers over five million items available for purchase using WAX. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About Crypto and Dragons

Crypto and Dragons is a competitive decentralized game in which players can collect and train monsters to build monster armies. Players can then battle for dungeon ownership against other players. When players rule dungeons, they can earn more tokens, monsters, and Ethereum. Crypto and Dragons is designed so that players can earn profits from collecting rare monsters and owning dungeons. The presale will end on May 31st and the game will launch beginning June. For more information, please visit https://cryptoanddragons.com.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jackie Eicholz

WAX

831.401.3175

wax@43pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-game-crypto-and-dragons-partners-with-wax-and-opskins-marketplace-300652959.html

SOURCE WAX

Related Links

https://wax.io

