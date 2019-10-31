Blockchain Gaming Start-up Planetarium Joins Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planetarium is among the first companies from Asia to be selected for the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab, a global start-up program fostered by Ubisoft. Ubisoft is one of the world's leading gaming companies, known for its rich portfolio of world-renowned brands including Assassin's Creed, Just Dance and the Tom Clancy's series.

Planetarium Joins Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab

"The focus this season is in line with our goal to explore potential blockchain use cases for the gaming industry, and see how the technology could enhance players' gaming experience," said Catherine Seys, Start-up Program Director at Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab. "Planetarium has already demonstrated its technical expertise with its open source project and caught our attention with their new user-participatory gaming paradigm using blockchain."

For the first time this season, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab includes start-ups from the Asia region. The program will focus on the development of Planetarium's gaming blockchain technology Libplanet, and the marketing of its upcoming game Nine Chronicles. It also includes a dedicated office space at the Ubisoft Entrepreneur Lab newly established at Pixel' start-up hub in Singapore. Ubisoft will provide a close mentorship to the start-ups, including from Ubisoft's Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët as this season's sponsor.

"We are excited to confirm that global game leaders like Ubisoft are investigating decentralization technology as the future of gaming." said Kijun Seo, CEO of Planetarium. "We have already started collaborating with Ubisoft's expert teams on many areas of the project. With their help, we hope to lead the growth of decentralized gaming through a successful launch of Nine Chronicles."

Planetarium is recognized for its gaming blockchain technology Libplanet which equips developers with powerful tools to create fully decentralized, cross-platform blockchain games that can live forever on networks powered by the players. In August, the company announced Nine Chronicles, an open source, decentralized role-playing game using Libplanet set to launch in 2019.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's video game series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year Ubisoft generated Net Bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit ubisoft.com

About Planetarium

Planetarium is a blockchain company pioneering the ecosystem for community-powered online games. Planetarium's technology equips developers with powerful tools to create fully decentralized, cross-platform blockchain games that can live forever on networks powered by the players. The team is also developing Nine Chronicles, an open source, decentralized role-playing game set to launch in 2019. To learn more, please visit planetariumhq.com.

