Blockchain: Global Investment Analysis

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The rising demand for faster and more secure transactions along with full transparency has made blockchain one of the fastest growing technology markets in the world.Banks and technology providers are investing heavily in R&D activity related to verifying and recording finance transactions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821908/?utm_source=PRN



Also, major US technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and startup innovators are developing blockchain-based services and applications, thereby driving the global blockchain market. The maturing technology and increasing adoption in the marketplace is encouraging the investment environment.



Support from governments in public services projects is attracting investments.Blockchain technology is positioned to meet the increasingly complex demands of the digital-first future through smart contract capabilities, middlemen elimination, and provenance and consensus on all transactions. Blockchain greatly reduces transaction costs by eliminating middlemen along the supply chain. This is a key factor that will drive the investments in innovative applications and adoption of this technology across all industries. Cryptocurrencies are experiencing high growth, which is attracting lots of investment through various funding models. Venture capitalists (VCs) are investing in startups to realize their gains in faster way through tokenization.In brief, this research service covers the following points:Blockchain Investments – An OverviewDrivers and Challenges for Blockchain FundingBlockchain Investment Regional TrendsICOs, VCs, Corporate Funding, and STOs Funding Analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821908/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

