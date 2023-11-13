Blockchain in Automotive Use Cases Research Report 2023 Featuring BMW, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, MB, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Tata, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, & Volvo

13 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Blockchain in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents the analysis of blockchain use cases specific to the automotive industry in several regions, namely North America, Europe, China, India, Latin America, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The study period is 2022-2023.
The global blockchain revolution is leaving no industry untouched, and the automotive sector is no different. Automotive companies are actively exploring the adoption of cutting-edge trends like decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to cater to a new generation of customers and car enthusiasts who are keen to engage with the latest digital technologies.
This study takes an in-depth look at the disruptive use cases that offer boundless potential for blockchain technology in the realm of mobility. From enhancing and democratizing automotive data to reinforcing vehicle validation processes, blockchain is poised to captivate car enthusiasts and drive a paradigm shift in the industry, ushering in novel and innovative business models.
However, amidst these promising growth prospects, there are also implementation challenges to consider, including risks, issues related to trust, skill gaps, and regulatory obstacles that may hinder the full realization of blockchain's potential in enriching the automotive landscape.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- Trends impacting the Automotive blockchain industry
- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) analysis of blockchain use cases in different regions
- Blockchain Adoption Analysis in the Automotive value chain
- Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) and Blockchain Adoption
- Short Term Use cases
- Battery Passport
- Vehicle Identity
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Blockchain-based Supply Chain Solutions
- Battery Passports and EVs
- Data Monetization, VID, and P2P
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BMW
- Daimler Group
- Ford
- Honda
- Hyundai Group
- MB
- Nissan
- Renault
- Stellantis
- Tata Group
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen (VW)
- Volvo
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Blockchain Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Why Blockchain?
- Key Industry Challenges
- The Future of Blockchain
- OEMs' Approach to Blockchain - Highlights
- Toyota Blockchain Lab - Highlights and Focus Areas
- Automotive Value Chain - Key Use Cases for Blockchain Adoption
- OEM Blockchain Priorities in Automotive Value Chain
- Automotive CASE Key Use Cases - Blockchain Adoption
- CASE Priorities for Automotive OEMs
- OEM Use Case Preference - Short Term
3 Scope
- Research Scope
- Key Definitions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4 Automotive Blockchain - Use Cases and Opportunities
- Driver Behavior Contextual Learning
- Connected Mobility
- V2X
- Safer Roads Through Connectivity
- Blockchain-secured Location Sharing
- Delegated Access Control
- EV Charging
5 Vehicle Identification Overview and Analysis
- Vehicle Identity Use Cases
- VID Standards - Stakeholder Use Case Matrix
- VID Use Cases Adoption Analysis (2023-2026)
6 Automotive OEM Profiles - Blockchain Initiatives, Engagements, and Roadmaps
- Ford - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Nissan - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Toyota - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- BMW - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- MB - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Volkswagen (VW) - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Stellantis - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Daimler Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Renault - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Honda - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Hyundai Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Tata Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Volvo - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
- Tesla - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
7 Conclusion
