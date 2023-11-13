Blockchain in Automotive Use Cases Research Report 2023 Featuring BMW, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, MB, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Tata, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, & Volvo

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Blockchain in Automotive" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the analysis of blockchain use cases specific to the automotive industry in several regions, namely North America, Europe, China, India, Latin America, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The study period is 2022-2023.

The global blockchain revolution is leaving no industry untouched, and the automotive sector is no different. Automotive companies are actively exploring the adoption of cutting-edge trends like decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to cater to a new generation of customers and car enthusiasts who are keen to engage with the latest digital technologies.

This study takes an in-depth look at the disruptive use cases that offer boundless potential for blockchain technology in the realm of mobility. From enhancing and democratizing automotive data to reinforcing vehicle validation processes, blockchain is poised to captivate car enthusiasts and drive a paradigm shift in the industry, ushering in novel and innovative business models.

However, amidst these promising growth prospects, there are also implementation challenges to consider, including risks, issues related to trust, skill gaps, and regulatory obstacles that may hinder the full realization of blockchain's potential in enriching the automotive landscape.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • Trends impacting the Automotive blockchain industry
  • Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) analysis of blockchain use cases in different regions
  • Blockchain Adoption Analysis in the Automotive value chain
  • Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) and Blockchain Adoption
  • Short Term Use cases
  • Battery Passport
  • Vehicle Identity

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Blockchain-based Supply Chain Solutions
  • Battery Passports and EVs
  • Data Monetization, VID, and P2P

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BMW
  • Daimler Group
  • Ford
  • Honda
  • Hyundai Group
  • MB
  • Nissan
  • Renault
  • Stellantis
  • Tata Group
  • Tesla
  • Toyota
  • Volkswagen (VW)
  • Volvo

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Blockchain Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

  • Why Blockchain?
  • Key Industry Challenges
  • The Future of Blockchain
  • OEMs' Approach to Blockchain - Highlights
  • Toyota Blockchain Lab - Highlights and Focus Areas
  • Automotive Value Chain - Key Use Cases for Blockchain Adoption
  • OEM Blockchain Priorities in Automotive Value Chain
  • Automotive CASE Key Use Cases - Blockchain Adoption
  • CASE Priorities for Automotive OEMs
  • OEM Use Case Preference - Short Term

3 Scope

  • Research Scope
  • Key Definitions
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4 Automotive Blockchain - Use Cases and Opportunities

  • Driver Behavior Contextual Learning
  • Connected Mobility
  • V2X
  • Safer Roads Through Connectivity
  • Blockchain-secured Location Sharing
  • Delegated Access Control
  • EV Charging

5 Vehicle Identification Overview and Analysis

  • Vehicle Identity Use Cases
  • VID Standards - Stakeholder Use Case Matrix
  • VID Use Cases Adoption Analysis (2023-2026)

6 Automotive OEM Profiles - Blockchain Initiatives, Engagements, and Roadmaps

  • Ford - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Nissan - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Toyota - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • BMW - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • MB - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Volkswagen (VW) - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Stellantis - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Daimler Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Renault - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Honda - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Hyundai Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Tata Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Volvo - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap
  • Tesla - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

7 Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4pjfz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Enterprise Key Management: Fortifying Data Security Amidst Escalating Cyber Threats - Key Trends Propelling Market Expansion Unveiled

Enterprise Key Management: Fortifying Data Security Amidst Escalating Cyber Threats - Key Trends Propelling Market Expansion Unveiled

The "Enterprise Key Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Natural Stone Market Surpasses $37.5 Billion in 2022, Poised for Steady 4% CAGR Growth to Reach $47.9 Billion by 2028

Global Natural Stone Market Surpasses $37.5 Billion in 2022, Poised for Steady 4% CAGR Growth to Reach $47.9 Billion by 2028

The "Natural Stone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.