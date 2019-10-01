Blockchain in Financial Services: Market Overview and Top Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on a selection of the top companies offering blockchain financial services and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed.BCC Research also explores the blockchain industry's structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



The scope also includes analysis of the blockchain in financial services market based on regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2019 through 2024 are provided at global levels for these segments.



The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- An overview of global market for blockchain technologies in the financial services industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- A look at the major blockchain companies/consortiums that are expected to play a major role in the future years

- Description of blockchain technology applications in digital identification, trade finance, cross border payments, and digital wallets

- Identification of companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields

- Discussion on how blockchain technology is used for improving the efficiency in businesses by providing cost-effective mechanisms

- Information on new product launches and product developments

- Details of the major companies and their products as well as technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies



Summary

This document is a special report focused on blockchain technologies in financial services.The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at the major blockchain companies and/or consortiums that are expected to play a major role in the future.



More specifically, the objectives include identifying the companies that are considered to be leaders in their field as well as the technological means these companies are using to exploit and dominate the markets in their respective fields.



The report profiles the major companies of the blockchain in financial services industry and explores the underlying technologies driving the industry's growth. It also highlights the details of each of the major companies and their products as well as each company's technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies.



Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing This Study

The blockchain market is poised for substantial growth in the financial sector due to increasing demand for this technology, which brings more transparency and efficiency in a financial transaction thereby reducing costs.The purpose of this report is to provide a regional assessment of the potential of the blockchain in financial services market, as well as discuss existing and projected future market sizes and current technologies in this market.



The blockchain in financial services market is a relatively new market, and blockchain services are evolving and expanding into new markets. Within this context, this report identifies the market potential of blockchain demand in each global region in the 2019 to 2024 time period.



