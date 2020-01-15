Blockchain in Media World Study, 2020-2025 - Forecasts the Shares of Media Market Revenues That Will Transit Through Blockchain Applications by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain in Media" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents the potential impacts of blockchain technologies on the media industries. It presents the nature and main value proposition of the blockchain technology, as well as a summary of its main offerings.

The analysis covers various concrete case studies over the video, music and video games markets, with a perspective on their benefits and limitations, as well as a realistic prospect of adoption.

The vision of the potential impact of the technology on the media industry value chain and business models serves to identify the main market segment that could be affected by this emerging technology.

Based on these analyses, the research provides quantitative and qualitative market forecasts for the share of media market revenues that will transit through blockchain applications by 2025.



The following platforms and media companies are mentioned in this report as significant players in blockchain and media:



Audius

Blockgraph

Blokur

Channel 4

Choon

Comcast

DreamTeam

Filmio

Forte

Mediaset Italia

NBC

Sanjh

TF1

TRON

Ubisoft

Universal Media LLC

Walt Disney Co.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Blockchain Overview - A New Infrastructure to Share Information

2.1. Blockchain Definitions

2.2. Blockchain Value Proposition

2.3. Blockchain Key Concepts

2.4. Blockchain Offerings

2.5. Blockchain Limitations



3. Media Use Cases - Blockchain Applications in the Media Industry

3.1. Blockchain in Video

3.2. Blockchain in Music

3.3. Blockchain in Video Gaming



4. Market Vision & Prospects - A Technology Impacting the Whole Media Value Chain

4.1. How Can Blockchain Transform the Media Industries

4.2. Blockchain and Media

4.3. Blockchain and Media Production

4.4. Blockchain and Aggregation/Distribution

4.5. Blockchain and Consumption & Revenues

4.6. Market Development Factors

4.6.1. Main Drivers for Blockchain in Media

4.6.2. Main Barriers for Blockchain in Media

4.7. Market Forecasts

4.7.1. Addressable Market for Blockchain in Media

4.7.2. Worldwide Blockchain Market by Revenue Segments

4.7.3. Worldwide Blockchain Market by Media Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjsw6a

