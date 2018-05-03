Blockchain Investment Technology Conference Comes to Dubai on 25th June

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Investment Technology Conference Middle East (BITConME) - a spin-off of the Blockchain Innovation and Investment Summit (BII Summit) held earlier this year - is set to take place this June at The ATLANTIS, Dubai.

With the demand for Blockchain technology on the rise, BITConME will attract and accommodate institutional and individual investors from the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon joining the pool of Blockchain investors.

BITConME is the largest event of its kind in the region in terms of investor pool. The event has been set in place strategically to accommodate more Institutional and Individual Investors across the Middle East with high interests in Blockchain Investments. By participating, you get to see numerous Case-Study driven presentations highlighting Ongoing and Upcoming Blockchain powered projects matched with a unique atmosphere designed to trigger business development opportunities. The recently held BII SUMMIT organized by AEBICON Group at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC - Dubai, UAE. March 19, 2018

Billed as the largest event of its kind in the region, BITConME will host over 1200 delegates from across the globe.

BITConME's uniqueness is in its focus on case-study based presentations in ongoing and upcoming Blockchain based projects, making it the only event of its kind in the Middle East.

The earlier held BII Summit was attended by Blockchain practitioners and enthusiasts from around the world with Heads and founders of Blockchain entities like Evareium, Datecoin, Ultroneum, Augmate, Eligma and others participating as speakers and sponsors.

Two of Blockchain Top influencers Simon Cocking, founder and senior editor of Irish Tech News and Sally Eaves, CTO and Thought Leader in Emergent Technology were official event ambassadors and will also feature in the same capacity at BITConME.

Daniel Gouldman, co-founder of Ternio LLC, found the recently concluded BII Summit to be immensely valuable. He said, 'We were there to explain who we were and what we did and being there in person, directly interacting with potential partners and customers was a completely different dynamic, compared to talking about our work online.'

And Sally Eaves summed it up with, 'My mission was to get the word out and get people to use Blockchain for social impact and BII Summit was a fantastic vehicle.'

Find out more about the BII Summit at https://www.bitconme.com/past-event/

With representation from government authorities, Blockchain service companies, Investors, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and Blockchain enthusiasts at the event, participants of the Blockchain Investment Technology Conference Middle East (BITconME) will experience a unique event platform where in addition to the knowledge, they will also come across numerous business development and investment opportunities.

Blockchain, a digitized, decentralized, public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions found early support in the UAE with the Dubai Blockchain Strategy being launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan.

This collaboration between the Smart Dubai Office and the Dubai Future Foundation continually explores and evaluates the latest technology innovations that demonstrate an opportunity to deliver more seamless, safe, efficient, and impactful city experiences. The Dubai Government has now implemented the Dubai Blockchain Strategy 2020, an initiative which is deemed to usher in economic opportunity for all sectors in the city.

The rising demand for Blockchain Technology is owed to the growing adoption of distributed ledger technology across multiple industries globally. Dubai's 'Blockchain Strategy 2020', also sends a clear statement that government entities see value in the adoption of Blockchain Technology.

