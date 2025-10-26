Blockchain Jungle 2025 Returns as Latin America's Largest Technology Summit

Landmark Event Features Startup World Cup Finals, 500+ Company Job Fair, Live Trading Floor, and 200+ World-Class Speakers Including Cryptography Pioneers and AI Leaders

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Jungle, Latin America's premier technology summit, today announced its 2025 edition will transform Costa Rica into the global epicenter of technological innovation from November 8-9, 2025. The expanded two-day event at the Costa Rica Convention Center will host 6,000 attendees from 50+ countries, featuring multiple concurrent major events including the Startup World Cup Regional Finals, Central America's largest tech job fair, and the region's first live trading floor experience.

The summit addresses unprecedented demand for practical technology education and implementation across artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with 90+ hands-on workshops and 200+ expert speakers delivering actionable insights across four simultaneous stages.

"Blockchain Jungle has evolved into something unprecedented, multiple world-class events converging into one transformative experience," said Juan C. Guerrero, Founder and CEO of Blockchain Jungle. "Where else can an attendee pitch for $1 million in startup funding, interview with Google, learn AI from OpenAI experts, and network with government ministers, all in 48 hours?"

UNPRECEDENTED SCALE AND SCOPE

The 2025 summit integrates distinct high-impact events, each capable of standing alone as major conferences:

Startup World Cup Regional Finals : Competing startups vie for $1M+ in investment prizes and advancement to Silicon Valley finals

: Competing startups vie for $1M+ in investment prizes and advancement to Silicon Valley finals Tech Talent Fair : 500+ companies conducting immediate interviews and extending on-site offers

: 500+ companies conducting immediate interviews and extending on-site offers Trading Jungle by Bybit : Live trading floor featuring institutional traders demonstrating strategies with real capital

: Live trading floor featuring institutional traders demonstrating strategies with real capital AI Jungle : 5,000 square meters dedicated to artificial intelligence workshops and implementations

: 5,000 square meters dedicated to artificial intelligence workshops and implementations Multiple Hackathons : $250,000+ in combined prizes for blockchain, AI, and quantum computing challenges

: $250,000+ in combined prizes for blockchain, AI, and quantum computing challenges Whale Lounge: Exclusive zone for accredited investors with $50M+ in represented capital

INDUSTRY LUMINARIES CONFIRMED

Confirmed keynote speakers represent decades of technological innovation:

Phil Zimmermann, creator of Pretty Good Privacy (PGP)

Peter Todd, Bitcoin core developer and cryptographer

core developer and cryptographer Diana Mondino, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina

Plus 200+ CTOs, founders, and government officials

MEASURABLE IMPACT

The 2023 edition generated significant economic activity:

$50M+ in verified closed deals

200+ job placements within 30 days

200+ international media stories

REDFi , the Panama-based payment platform bridging seamless U.S. banking with global crypto solutions, announces its role as presenting sponsor of Blockchain Jungle 2025, "REDFi's mission to make borderless crypto and fiat payments accessible to everyone, regardless of location, perfectly aligns with Blockchain Jungle's vision of democratizing technology across Latin America," said Soren Azorian, CEO of REDFi and Executive Chairman of Blockchain Jungle. "This partnership represents our commitment to building the financial infrastructure that will power Latin America's crypto revolution."

GOVERNMENT AND INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT

Costa Rica's Technology Chambers, alongside PROCOMER (the country's export promotion agency), provides official backing through The "Essential Costa Rica" country brand, positioning the nation as Latin America's innovation hub.

Ministers and regulators will announce regulatory frameworks for AI governance, cryptocurrency adoption, and data sovereignty, providing attendees 12-18 months advance notice of policy changes.

STRATEGIC TIMING

The summit coincides with Latin America's 40% year-over-year tech sector growth and increasing venture capital deployment in the region. Major corporations including Microsoft, Amazon, and Intel have recently expanded Costa Rican operations, validating the country's tech infrastructure and talent pool.

REGISTRATION AND PRICING

Early bird pricing currently available offers significant savings on standard rates. Multiple tiers accommodate different participant needs:

General admission includes all talks and expo access

Workshop passes add hands-on training sessions

VIP packages feature private speaker meetings and exclusive networking events

Special offer: Lulubit cardholders receive an exclusive 20% discount on all ticket categories. Visit https://blockchainjungle.xyz/lulubit for details.

Registration: https://blockchainjungle.xyz

ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN JUNGLE

Founded by entrepreneur Juan C. Guerrero , Blockchain Jungle represents Latin America's most ambitious technology platform, connecting global innovation with regional opportunity. The executive team includes Fernanda Arias (COO), Soren Azorian (Executive Chairman), Kevin Barquero (Director of Strategic Partnerships), and Sam Zahedi (Executive Producer).

About Blockchain Jungle

Blockchain Jungle is Latin America's premier technology summit, bringing together 6,000+ global innovators, 200+ world-class speakers, and 500+ companies to Costa Rica each November. More than a conference, it's a convergence of AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and emerging technologies where the future of tech is actively shaped through real connections and deals.

Press Contact:

Juan Guerrero

+50672003807

https://blockchainjungle.xyz/

SOURCE Blockchain Jungle