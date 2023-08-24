Blockchain Labs to Unveil Web3 Technology's Impact at Animal Health Summit

News provided by

Blockchain Labs

24 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Labs, a pioneering tech company at the forefront of blockchain innovation, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious Animal Health Summit, one of the largest animal health industry and investment gatherings in the world. The 18th annual Summit will take place on August 28-29, drawing an estimated 500 attendees from 20 countries, representing emerging companies, leading pharmaceutical companies, venture capitalists, veterinary associations, and prominent industry leaders.

This year, the Animal Health Summit is exploring the potential for Web3 to revolutionize the animal health industry. For the first time ever, the Summit will feature a special session dedicated to understanding how Web3 can shape the future of veterinary care and data management. Blockchain Labs has been accorded the honor of speaking at this momentous event, providing valuable insights into blockchain technology.

Blockchain Labs will dive in depth about COOV, which is InfraBlockchain-based (Blockchain Labs' proprietary public blockchain technology) vaccine passport with more than 40 million users. COOV has already achieved remarkable success, safeguarding against fraud, and ensuring the utmost protection of personal data during certificate issuance and verification processes.

Moreover, Blockchain Labs will showcase how COOV's underlying technology can be leveraged to create a robust pet identification system. By adopting owner-centric data management, the animal health industry can unlock a myriad of possibilities and opportunities for innovation. Veterinarians, insurers, and other stakeholders stand to benefit from the seamless integration of blockchain-based solutions to enhance patient care, streamline processes, and protect vital data.

The idea of a convenient and automated digital certificate system is not entirely new, but with the advent of Web3 technology and COOV's proven success, the possibilities become even more compelling for industry players. As Blockchain Labs takes the stage at the Animal Health Summit, attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of how blockchain, electronic health record and digital identity can reshape the animal health landscape for the better.

About Blockchain Labs

Blockchain Labs spearheads transformative progress with its blockchain-based solutions in various industries. Blockchain Labs' proprietary and globally patented technology, InfraBlockchain, is a groundbreaking public blockchain that operates without cryptocurrency, enabling secure, transparent, and cost-effective decentralized applications. Using InfraBlockchain, Blockchain Labs developed COOV, the world's first blockchain-based vaccine pass with 43 million users, and Blockchat, serverless Web3 messaging app. Blockchain Labs is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit bc-labs.net/en.

SOURCE Blockchain Labs

