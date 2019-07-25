Blockchain Leader, Steemit, Announces SteemFest 4

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steemit, Inc. ( https://steemit.com ), the largest blockchain-based social media website, announced SteemFest 4 in Bangkok, Thailand. The five day conference, November 6–10, 2019, continues to be the largest meetup focused on blockchain development, particular Steem blockchain. Ticket sales and initial speakers have been announced, including Steemit's Managing Director, Elizabeth Powell, who took the leadership role seven months ago.

"I look forward to SteemFest 4 in Thailand because the organizers do an amazing job bringing the latest innovators in blockchain technology. After attending my first SteemFest last year in Krakow, I saw firsthand how the Steem community comes together as the largest blockchain meetup. I am so honored to speak and look forward to connecting with Steemians and checking out Thailand," said Managing Director, Elizabeth Powell.

The first SteemFest was held in 2016 in Amsterdam, followed by Lisbon and Krakow. The full program consists of two conference days, multiple social events, tourist explorations and a closing dinner on November 10th. To learn more about the conference and purchase tickets, visit steemfest.com .

About Steemit, Inc.

Steemit, Inc. uses blockchain technology to develop cryptocurrencies that support, improve, and monetize social media sites and networks. It is the primary developers of the Steem blockchain and steemit.com, a top 5000 Alexa site. To learn more about Steem, visit steem.com , and Steemit, steemit.com .

