Blockchain Leveraging Advancements in Distributed Ledger Technology as Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Appear to be Stabilizing

According to Coindesk, the cryptocurrency clocked a high of $6,736 on Bitfinex last week amid signs of a bear breather. However, bargain hunters were short in supply and prices fell back below $6,600 at 01:00 UTC today. Bitcoin has spent a better part of the last seven hours trading in the narrow range of $6,550 to $6,620. In addition a grey cloud hanging over the heads of cryptocurrency investors was lifted last Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruled that Ethereum is not a security. Blockchain's strong year continued when The Wall Street Journal released its annual list of "Tech Companies to Watch." Of the 25 companies selected, five are blockchain initiatives. Last year, no blockchain-related companies were mentioned. The highest ranking company, Blockstream, is developing tech for Bitcoin micropayments and cryptocurrency data feeds for traders. Active tech companies today include: SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING), AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM), Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTC: GLNNF).

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) BREAKING NEWS: SinglePoint is pleased to announce the successful completion and filing of the company's Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This is an important step in helping the company establish credibility in the investment community.

"We are ecstatic to have this completed and filed. We feel it really sets the company up for future successes. It's a great foundational block to be fully reporting and provide the level of transparency to everyone that may become involved with the company. We believe that his level of transparency can accelerate our potential growth," states Wil Ralston President SinglePoint. Read this and more news for SinglePoint at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/sing.html



AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCPK: SWRM), a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, recently announced new features have been added to its 'Bitchart' cryptocurrency tracking app. The Company is pleased to announce it has received approval from Apple's iTunes for the addition of new features to its Bitcoin tracking app 'BitChart' 1.1. The app has now added a wallet where users can add their coins, or just build a portfolio to track the value of their coin holdings on their phone.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale ("POS"), e-commerce and mobile devices, announces the extension of its Netevia platform to include a smart solution for enabling secure vendor payments. According to Statista's 2017 B2B Ecommerce report, "B2B business is now dwarfing that of the B2C business." Global B2B sales are estimated at $7.7 trillion, compared to $2.3 trillion in B2C sales. Net Element aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions.

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) recently announced a Joint Venture ("JV") with The Centre for Digital Revolution (C4DR). The JV will establish and develop the premier global standards of issuance, sales and distribution of digital assets, with operations out of the U.K. and mainland Europe. The JV will focus on developing and executing the highest level of compliance and institution-grade best practices in: 1. Compliant digital asset issuance and private sales; 2. Initial Exchange Offering ("IEO") of digital assets; 3. Digital asset clearance networks; 4. Multi-platform exchange syndication and trading.

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET.CN) (OTCQB: GLNNF) thanks shareholders for their support, input and participation throughout the recent proxy contest. Glance shareholders have reaffirmed their support for four highly qualified incumbent directors and have elected a new board member, Steve Cadigan. Glance looks forward to further engagement with its shareholders as it seeks to achieve its long term goals. "As we look to the future, our foundation is solid, we have great people in place, and we are well positioned to execute on our strategy," said Desmond Griffin, CEO of Glance. "We are focused on the intersection of mobile payments, mobile marketing and loyalty rewards, and blockchain.





