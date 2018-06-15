Blockchain Leveraging Full Benefits of Distributed Ledger Technology for Growing Number of Markets

Blockchain is disrupting so much more than the data management industry. Peer-to-peer networks are infusing the infrastructure of cryptography which is generating a growing demand in data security and transparency solutions for a growing number of uses and applications. For example, the shift started some time ago as the finance and capital markets are moving onto the blockchain, leveraging the decentralization and disintermediation benefits of the technology's architecture. Assets of many kinds are being transitioned to the blockchain, creating a more efficient and economical system for the transfer of value, and management of fractional ownership. Active companies today include: Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V:BLOK) (OTC:BKPPF), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC:MGTI), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V:HIVE) (OTC:HVBTF), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC:GBTC), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:BLOC) (OTC:BLKCF).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK.V) (OTCQB:BKPPF) BREAKING NEWS: Block One Capital, an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Affirmation Technology Group LLC ("Affirmation Technology") to acquire 30% of the New York, USA based developer of decentralized anti-money laundering ("AML"), know your customer ("KYC") and Accredited Investor solutions . Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the Company has acquired 30% of the blockchain technology company, with an option to acquire an additional 10%.

Affirmative Technology provides the technical infrastructure to power a suite of decentralized compliance solutions through the INTELid™ (http://www.intelid.com) platform. The business proposition is to bridge the gap between the growing want for decentralized, peer-to-peer financial markets, and the global need for compliance adherence as required by current market regulators and other governing bodies. Affirmation Technology was founded by Wall Street veteran and long-time technology strategist Scott Carotenuto.

"INTELid is where investors, traders and other would-be blockchain participants have actual ownership of their [verified] AML, KYC, and investor accreditation data. Compliance requirements surrounding new issue securities tokens, crypto trading, as well as counterparty-risk assessment for OTC and secondary markets are going to continue to evolve with advancements in use cases for blockchain and cryptography, and we intend to position INTELid as the benchmark for decentralized compliance solutions. INTELid user data ownership is coupled with the individual owner's ability to also control the level of confidentiality or anonymity employed when conducting business", said Mr. Scott Carotenuto.

"Affirmation Technology is not only a pioneer in blockchain AML/KYC architecture, it will also enable security token issuers be compliant while restoring power and privacy to the investor" said Mr. Sothi Thillairajah, CEO of Block One Capital Inc. Read this and more news for Block One Capital at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html



In other industry news and developments:



MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB:MGTI) announced that it has filed a Universal Shelf Registration Statement covering up to $150 million of various MGT securities, including common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, rights, warrants and units, that the Company may sell from time to time. Investors may view the Company's Form S-3 as filed with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov . As disclosed in the Company's Form S-3, MGT has made an application to The Nasdaq Stock Market to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market, although there can be no assurance that our application will be approved. Operating in facilities in northern Sweden and Washington State, MGT Capital Investments, Inc. ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V:HIVE.V) (OTCPK:HVBTF) announced in May it has closed its acquisition of Kolos Norway AS and its 64-hectare property in Ballangen, Norway, as previously announced in the company's news release dated March 26, 2018. The acquisition of the property supports Hive's continuing strategy of acquiring and developing assets with access to low-cost power in cold climates and supplies the company with extensive flexibility to expand the business. The company currently operates cryptocurrency mining facilities in Iceland and Sweden with 24.2 megawatts of energy consumption and is fully financed for an expansion of an additional 20 mw of SHA-256 ASIC mining capacity in Sweden to be completed by September, 2018.

Grayscale Investments, LLC, a global leader in digital currency asset management, today launched an online resource library for institutional and individual investors. The new website, called Insights, will showcase Grayscale's content and analysis to help investors make more informed digital asset investing decisions. "There is tremendous appetite in the investor community for better information and clarity around digital currency investing," said Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director of Grayscale. "We are trying to demystify this market by offering clear-eyed analysis that demonstrates how digital currencies, when sized appropriately, may fit into a traditional investment portfolio." Grayscale provides investors access to the digital currency asset class through its family of investment products, including the first two publicly-quoted digital currency investment vehicles: Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) and Ethereum Classic Investment Trust (ETCG).

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp . (CSE:BLOC) (OTCPK:BLKCF) announced this month it has partnered with Oak View Group (OVG), making KODAKOne and KODAKCoin official partners of six OVG Arena Alliance venues, including four NBA (National Basketball Association) teams and two NHL (National Hockey League) teams. Participating arenas and teams include AT&T Center (home of the San Antonio Spurs), Bankers Life Fieldhouse (home of the Indiana Pacers), Golden 1 Center (home of the Sacramento Kings), Xcel Energy Center (home of the Minnesota Wild), Prudential Center (home of the New Jersey Devils) and Talking Stick Resort Arena (home of the Phoenix Suns).



