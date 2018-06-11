Blockchain Market Expected to Grow as Financial Companies Plan Investments

A report published by MarketsandMarkets indicates that the FinTech Blockchain Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.7 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2023, and at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period. According to the report, the key factors driving the FinTech Blockchain Market include its high compatibility with the financial industry ecosystem, faster transactions, reduced total cost of ownership, as well as the rising cryptocurrency market cap and Initial Coin Offering (ICO). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018, as it is considered to be the most advanced with regard to technology adoption and infrastructure. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), Atlas Cloud Enterprises Inc. (OTC: ATLEF), At Block One Capital Inc. (OTC: BKPPF), At Block One Capital Inc. (OTC: BKPPF)

More and more financial companies are investing in Blockchain technology. Recently CoinDesk reported that Mastercard is exploring the use of public blockchains for securely verifying payment cards at the point of sale. In public documents on a patent application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Mastercard stated, "The transaction may be conducted via the display of a machine-readable code to the point of sale device, which may further prevent skimming as the reading of such a code can be more easily controlled via control of the underlying display; the display can be easily shielded and is often obscured when in a pocket or purse."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) announced earlier last week that, "it has entered into a licensing partnership with The Bad Crypto Podcast to re-distribute the podcast's most popular interviews on http://www.newcoins168.com, in Chinese.

Interviews that will be translated into Chinese for re-distribution on http://www.newcoins168.com include: Charlie Lee, Founder and Developer of Litecoin, Roger Ver, also known as 'Bitcoin Jesus', and Patrick Bryne, Overstock.com CEO and Founder of tZERO. In addition to re-distributing these informative interviews in Chinese, the Company's CEO Warren Wang also appeared once again for an interview on The Bad Crypto Podcast on May 23, 2018. Mr. Wang first appeared on The Bad Crypto Podcast in December 2017 where he offered his perspective and insights on bitcoin and cryptocurrency in China."

"Since it first aired in July 2017, The Bad Crypto Podcast hosted by Joel Comm, Bitcoin Evangelist and Travis Wright, Blockchain Entrepreneur, has become a worldwide phenomenon with over 150 episodes for curious individuals trying to figure out cryptocurrency, blockchain and the future of digital payments," says ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang. "We are confident that this lighthearted, entertaining programming offered in Chinese will be well received by viewers looking to expand their crypto knowledge whether they are newbies or more experienced crypto investors."

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies. Global Blockchain Technologies, a lead investor in the KODAKOne platform is pleased to announce that the blockchain-based KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform (KODAKOne) and the KODAKCoin cryptocurrency on June 7th, 2018 announced its partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), making KODAKOne and KODAKCoin official partners of six OVG Arena Alliance venues, including four NBA teams and two NHL teams. Through the partnership, more than 10 million fans each year will have access to the to-be launched KODAKOne platform, enabling them to upload, register and protect their in-venue photos and videos via KODAKOne's blockchain technology. "We want to introduce the KODAKOne Platform to a creative audience that we believe will both benefit from its functionality and serve as early adopters," said Jan Denecke, CEO of WENN Digital. "The KODAKOne Platform is being designed specifically to enable users to upload, register and share their work, as well as be compensated for it in certain instances. Given the millions of fantastic live event photographs generated each year at OVG's Arena Alliance venues, this was a natural place for us to start."

Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) is a rapidly growing cloud communications platform company with a mission - "to connect every person and every thing"™. Service providers, brand marketing companies, enterprise and Internet of Things providers use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Pareteum Corporation and Artilium plc (AIM: ARTA) today announced that they have reached agreement for Pareteum to acquire Artilium. Under the terms of the acquisition, which have been further detailed today in an announcement issued under Rule 2.7 of the UK Takeover Code, each Artilium shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.1016 Pareteum shares and 1.9 pence in cash per Artilium share upon completion of the transaction. The acquisition values each Artilium share at 19.55 pence and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Artilium at approximately $104.7 million (or £78.0 million), based on Pareteum's closing share price of $2.33 on June 6, 2018 and the exchange rate of US$1.3413: £1. Commenting on the acquisition, Robert H. Turner, Founder, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum, said: "Artilium and Pareteum have a natural fit when considering the award-winning products and services that will be combined and offered, the expansion of addressable markets, making us truly global in reach, and the resulting improved executive and operating talent to lead our company to even higher achievements and results. Since October 2017, we have operated in a strategic alliance with Artilium, which has had materially positive results. We will now turn our attention to accelerating this as one company. It has been a pleasure and great honor to work with Jan-Paul Menke and Bart Weijermars to combine our companies. The vision of open mobility and open applications now takes a demonstrable leap forward."

Atlas Cloud Enterprises Inc. (OTC: ATLEF) is a growth oriented, CSE-listed company focusing on the business of providing co-location and backup/redundancy IT, telecom equipment and cloud computing. Atlas Cloud will provide customers with secure power access, cooling and bandwidth to ensure co-located, back-up or Cloud systems offer minimum risk of failure. Atlas Cloud Enterprise, an experienced IT service provider focused on becoming the lowest cost producer in the blockchain and digital currency mining sector, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its current business activities on May 17th, 2018. Atlas Cloud currently benefits from roughly $8,000,000 CAD cash on hand and is vigorously pursuing its strategic goals on several fronts. To-date, bitcoin mining is underway at its partner operated co-location facility. Under the facility agreement, Atlas Cloud pays $0.10 USD/kWh to operate it's previously announced $3,000,000 CAD order of ASIC S9 miners which are able to deliver a computing capacity of 13.5 petahashes per second (PH/s). As previously reported, Atlas Cloud's five-megawatt (5.0 MW) Grant County Data Centre (GCDC) is nearing completion of an extensive and fully-funded $3,000,000 CAD renovation into a dedicated Bitcoin mining facility. Atlas Cloud expects to achieve significant efficiency by leveraging its proximity to Washington State's Grand Coulee Dam on the Columbia River. The Company significantly benefits from electrical provisioning rates at approximately $0.03/kWh, one of the most cost-effective commercial rates in the world. The development of the Company's business to digital currency mining has been deemed a fundamental change under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. As a result, the Company's expansion of its business remains subject to the approval of the Company shareholders and the Exchange. The Company plans on relying on shareholder consent for a change of business and a listing statement as the disclosure document.

At Block One Capital Inc. (OTCQB: BKPPF), the company believes blockchain technology will radically transform how business is conducted - delivering security, cost savings and efficiencies at unprecedented scale. Block One Capital, an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector, is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered placement of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Company believes that the net proceeds from the Offering, together with its existing cash on hand, revenues from investments and unrealized gains on investments, position it well to continue to expand its investment portfolio. To this end, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its ongoing investment strategy with a focus in the blockchain space. Block One did not pay commission to any party with respect to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

