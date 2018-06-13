Blockchain Market Expected to Grow as Financial Companies Plan Investments

A report published by MarketsandMarkets indicates that the FinTech Blockchain Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.7 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2023, and at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period. According to the report, the key factors driving the FinTech Blockchain Market include its high compatibility with the financial industry ecosystem, faster transactions, reduced total cost of ownership, as well as the rising cryptocurrency market cap and Initial Coin Offering (ICO).



More and more financial companies are investing in Blockchain technology. Recently CoinDesk reported that Mastercard is exploring the use of public blockchains for securely verifying payment cards at the point of sale.



Some companies exploring blockchain technology include: APT Systems, Inc. (OTC: APTY), Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), MGT Capital (OTC: MGTI), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT).



APT Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: APTY)

Market Cap: $2.094M, current share price: $.0066

APT Systems, Inc. (APTY), a fully-reporting, publicly-traded, fintech company, announced that the recent filing of its 10-K ending January 31, 2018 allows the Company to move forward with a funding agreement reached earlier with student-led Triton Funds LLC. Financial support is an important part of commitments going forward as are agreements with supportive investors that have extended repayment dates. Management expanded their software development team based on platforms planned for next six months. The Verifundr platform, with its smart contracts, is a critical element in forming the trusted financial ecosystem as it allows for all members to be vetted under both KYC and Anti-money laundering protocols, currently maintained by the banking industry and its regulators.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)

Market Cap: $24.69M, current share price: $1.23

Marathon Patent Group Inc. shareholders understanding how the stock's risk and return characteristics can impact your portfolio is important. A market capitalisation of nearly 25M puts MARA in the category of small-cap stocks, which tends to possess higher beta than larger companies. Furthermore, the company operates in the professional services industry, which has been found to have high sensitivity to market-wide shocks. As a result, we should expect higher beta for small-cap stocks in a cyclical industry compared to larger stocks in a defensive industry.



Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC)

Market Cap: $2.047BN, current share price: 11.48

Bitcoin Investment Trust is a private, open-ended trust that is invested exclusively in bitcoin and derives its value solely from the price of bitcoin. It enables investors to gain exposure to the price movement of bitcoin without the challenge of buying, storing, and safekeeping bitcoins. The BIT's sponsor is Grayscale Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group. As of March 31, 2018, each BIT share represents ownership of 0.00100396 bitcoins. The trust will not generate any income and regularly sells/distributes bitcoins to pay for its ongoing expenses. Therefore, the amount of bitcoin represented by each share gradually declines over time.

MGT Capital (OTCQB: MGTI)

Market Cap: $80.6M, current share price: $1.13

MGT is primary a cybersecurity company, but the company also has deep roots in the blockchain and cryptocurrency realm. MGT owns and operates a 5.0 PetaHash bitcoin mining machine that yields about 100 bitcoins a month which equates to roughly $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 a month in revenue from the mining operations.



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)

Market Cap: $100.25M, current share price: $7.44

Riot Blockchain changed its name from Bioptix and literally did a total 180 with their business plan. A pharmaceutical company existing since 1998, RIOT essentially rebranded themselves as a blockchain company overnight.

RIOT is now focused on gaining exposure to the blockchain field via investments in blockchain-related companies. The Company produced approximately 122 Bitcoins during May, including the BCash that was mined and converted to Bitcoin throughout the month. The Company produced approximately 28 Litecoins as well. The Bitcoin yield represents an approximate 13% increase over the Company's yield for the month of April 2018.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.



MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC, which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with Finra or any other financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC [and/or] Microcapspeculators.com does not have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC, which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. ACR Communication, LLC has been compensated one thousand dollars cash for this article and one thousand dollars total by Regal Consulting, LLC, for APTY. APTY and Regal Consulting, LLC were given an opportunity to edit information included in this article. This article is based solely on public information and the opinions of ACR Communication, LLC, which believes the news commentary to include accurate and complete information. ACR Communication, LLC, will not buy or sell any shares in stocks contained within this article for forty eight hours after this article's distribution.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Microcap Speculator

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: +1-702-720-6310



Media Contact:

FN Media Group LLC

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+91-(954)345-0611



SOURCE Microcapspeculators.com