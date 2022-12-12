Blockchain market in supply chain industry size to increase by USD 4,936.05 million: 47% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

Dec 12, 2022, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain market in supply chain industry by application, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,936.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global blockchain market in supply chain is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of blockchain technology among enterprises for the secure exchange of bill of lading-related information, as well as for settling freight, repair, and lease costs are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The blockchain market in supply chain report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Omnichain Solutions: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Genuinely
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.: The company offers blockchain solutions for the supply chain industry to enable traceability, enhance transparency and accountability between participants, automate procure-to-pay in the supply chain, and secure IoT devices.
- VeChain Technology: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry for transparency and traceability.
- Wipro Ltd.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry through Guardtime HSX platform.
- Microsoft Corp.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Infosys Blockchain Pharma Supply Chain Solution.
- Capgemini Service SAS
- ConsenSys Software Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- GuardTime AS
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NB Ventures Inc.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of cargo thefts, increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain and the booming e-commerce industry. However, the high initial setup and implementation cost is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and others. The transportation segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period
The Workspace Management Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 2293.64 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The Library Management Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 202, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (school library, public library, academic library, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this blockchain market in supply chain report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blockchain market in supply chain between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the blockchain market in supply chain size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the blockchain market in supply chain industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blockchain market in supply chain vendors
|
Blockchain Market In Supply Chain Industry Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
178
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4936.05 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
42.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies International, Bitfury Group Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NB Ventures Inc., Omnichain Solutions, SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain Technology, Wipro Ltd., Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global blockchain market in supply chain industry 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global blockchain market in supply chain industry 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Accenture Plc
- Exhibit 116: Accenture Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Accenture Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Accenture Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Auxesis Services and Technologies International
- Exhibit 126: Auxesis Services and Technologies International - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Auxesis Services and Technologies International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Auxesis Services and Technologies International - Key offerings
- 12.6 Capgemini Service SAS
- Exhibit 129: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus
- 12.7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 GuardTime AS
- Exhibit 138: GuardTime AS - Overview
- Exhibit 139: GuardTime AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: GuardTime AS - Key offerings
- 12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Infosys Ltd.
- Exhibit 146: Infosys Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Infosys Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 SAP SE
- Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 TIBCO Software Inc.
- Exhibit 175: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 177: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 178: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 179: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 180: Wipro Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 181: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 182: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 186: Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 188: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations
