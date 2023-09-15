Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry to grow by USD 4.94 billion between 2022 - 2027 | The increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the blockchain market in the supply chain industry between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.94 billion. The increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain drive the growth of the market. Selecting or formulating the right supply chain model is very important because customers prefer shorter lead times, while logistics and supply chain companies seek to keep the operational cost as low as possible. The supply chain complexities vary with rural infrastructure based on various factors. The factors include topography, technology advances, and region/country-specific regulations and policies. Market vendors and end-user industries avail blockchain technology to streamline their business operations and maintain high efficiency and agility in the supply chain. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the blockchain market in the supply chain industry during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Lack of awareness about blockchain technology in supply chain management challenges the growth of the market. Blockchain technology is a relatively new technology, and the market is at a nascent stage. The lack of awareness about the solution and its applications across the industry results in a low rate of adoption and slow implementation of the technology across the world and even more in emerging economies. Enterprises in the transportation and logistics industry may consider it unnecessary and an additional burden to implement blockchain technology. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the blockchain market in the supply chain industry during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The blockchain market in the supply chain industry is segmented by Application (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others), Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. This technology acts as additional security to core processes in the transportation and logistics industry. the growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of strategic partnerships between vendors and transportation and logistics companies. Furthermore, stakeholders across the supply chain focus on strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios, gain a competitive advantage, and improve their market reach and customer base. Hence, owing to such factors, there will be a growth in the transportation segment of the blockchain market in the supply chain industry during the forecast period.

North America will account for 47% of the global market during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Blockchain Market in the Supply Chain Industry:

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies International, Bitfury Group Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NB Ventures Inc., Omnichain Solutions, SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain Technology, Wipro Ltd., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp.

Blockchain Market In Supply Chain Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 42.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies International, Bitfury Group Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NB Ventures Inc., Omnichain Solutions, SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain Technology, Wipro Ltd., Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

