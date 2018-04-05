Blockchain Market Projected to Grow as Technology Evolves

According to a report published by Netscribes, the global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach USD 13.96 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 42,8 percent. Increasing adoption of blockchain-based technologies is considered as one of the key factors that drive the market. The report indicates that blockchain technology is used increasingly in the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment as it offers a faster, transparent, secure, and cost-efficient alternative for financial transactions and cross-border payments. The technology is also used in Healthcare, energy, media and informatics are other sectors. Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), Bitcoin Services, Inc. (OTC: BTSC), BTCS Inc. (OTC: BTCS), Digatrade Financial Corp. (OTC: DIGAF), Digatrade Financial Corp. (OTC: DIGAF), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI)

Healthcare companies started to apply blockchain technology to increase data quality and lower cost. Recently, five leading health care organizations, including Humana, MultiPlan, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealth Group's Optum and UnitedHealthcare, announced the launch of a blockchain pilot program to improve the quality of healthcare data. According to a statement, "The pilot will examine how sharing data across health care organizations on blockchain technology can improve data accuracy, streamline administration and improve access to care."

Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) yesterday announced breaking news that, "executives Stephen Russell (CEO) and Bill Rochfort (President) of its newly formed supply chain finance subsidiary, SecurCapital Corp, have joined the Advisory Board of BrickEX, serving as advisors to the ICO founding team.

BrickEX is an open, decentralized, real estate crypto exchange that will target the $217 trillion global real estate market where only 1% of assets are currently traded. BrickEX aggregates real estate on-line by giving access to 3rd party real estate owners so that every owner can list and exchange their real estate asset. Using blockchain, BrickEX tokens, and smart contracts, the platform provides a market among providers and investors (institutional and crowdsourcing) for access to liquidity.

"The BrickEX leadership team has already demonstrated blockchain and crypto success in the fine arts market," said CEO, Steve Russell. "No doubt, BrickEX will be the largest real estate ICO in a growing industry." Added President, Bill Rochfort, "SecurCapital will benefit with all the tangible operating similarities between the global real estate industry and global logistics market. In fact, logistics is one of the largest industries for real estate holdings." SecurCapital provides its commercial, government contractors and logistics clients multiple suites of financial services including securitized factoring, FX, international payments and M&A services.

The SecurCloud Platform ("SCP"), which the Company has developed through the technology available in its Consolidated Payment Gateway ("CPG"), is a fully configurable, "banking-in-a-box" cloud-based platform. The overall design is a "closed proprietary ecosystem" (e.g.., intranet) so that each client has maximum control and security over any internal employees, partners, vendors, and contractors for bilateral payments and improved security."

Bitcoin Services, Inc. (OTC: BTSC) offers services related to cryptocurrency and bitcoin, such as Bitcoin Mining and Blockchain Software Development. Bitcoin mining is the means by which new Bitcoin is brought into circulation, the total of which is to be capped at 21 million BTC. Bitcoin mining serves to both add transactions to the block chain and to release new Bitcoin. The mining process involves compiling recent transactions into blocks and trying to solve a computationally difficult puzzle. Bitcoin Blockchain is the technology backbone of the network and provides a tamper-proof data structure, providing a shared public ledger.

BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) is an early entrant in the Digital Asset market and one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies to be involved with Digital Assets and blockchain technologies. Subject to additional financing, BTCS plans to create a portfolio of digital assets including bitcoin and other "protocol tokens" to provide investors a diversified pure-play exposure to the bitcoin and blockchain industries. BTCS announced on August 21st, that it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to merge with Blockchain Global Limited ("BCG"), an Australian blockchain company.

Digatrade Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DIGAF) announced the execution of a technology development contract with No Limits Consulting Limited (DBA: ANX International, ANXPRO, ANX Technologies) to develop the Digatrade Mobile Application for iOS & Android. Digatrade currently offers the following digital assets on the platform: Bitcoin "BTC, Ripple "XRP', Ethereum "ETH", Litecoin "LTC" and Dogecoin "DOGE" with the continued vision to provide our customers a safe, secure and easy to use platform to build and invest into diverse crypto-currency portfolio.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners. Further, the Company continues to execute on an expansion model to grow its crypto assets materially. On February 6, 2018, the company announced that it has executed a new purchase order with Bitmain Technologies for 1,000 S9 Antminer mining rigs, with shipment expected in March 2018. Also, the Company purchased and has received an additional 1,000 new S9 Antminers from a third party. Following shipment and setup, and in conjunction with the Company's current rigs in operation or undergoing deployment, MGT's cryptocurrency mining operations will be comprised of over 7,000 Bitmain S9's plus 50 GPU-based Ethereum miners. The Company expects all rigs announced to date to be operating by the end of the first quarter of 2018, at which point the machines are expected to generate nearly 100 Ph/s of total hash power.

