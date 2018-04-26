Blockchain Market Projected to Grow Thanks to Technological Innovations

According to a report published by Global Market Estimates, the blockchain technology market is expected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2025 and growing at a compound annual growth rate of 53.2 percent during the forecast period. Rising demand for innovative blockchain technology from industries such as BFSI is one of the factors that drive the market. The technology is also employed in the healthcare market and supply chain market due to its advantages of greater transparency, improved security, enhanced traceability, increased efficiency and reduced costs. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK), Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTC: INTV), Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)

According to Pushplata Patel, an analyst at BIS Research, "The blockchain in the healthcare market is going to be driven by the urgent need to improve interoperability and security of the healthcare information systems. Around 14% of healthcare organizations are expected to have a blockchain based system in place by the end of 2018, while 70% are expected to have invested in getting the technology on-board by 2020. Various successful use-cases of blockchain have already been piloted, ranging from tracking of consent in clinical trials, development of healthcare information exchange platforms, to pharma supply chain solutions. Healthcare data exchange, health insurance, and clinical trials are expected to witness large disruption in the coming years. "

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) earlier this week announced the, "expansion of its cryptocurrency and blockchain technology media and internet education business into China. In April 2018, the Company established a wholly owned foreign enterprise, NewCoins168.com Digital Media Technology Ltd (Shanghai), registered in China Free Trade Zone with registered capital of 10M RMB.

The Company's United States counterpart http://www.newcoins168.com, established in November 2017, headquartered in New York City at 40 Wall Street in the Trump Building, currently staffs 5 editorial reporters. According to the Company's CEO, Warren Wang, "In the coming year, we anticipate hiring 10-15 additional editors in Shanghai to work in conjunction with the New York and Los Angeles editors to provide 24/7 coverage of the latest global cryptocurrency and blockchain industry developments and trends."

Most recently, the Company appointed Serena Ma as its new Editor-in-Chief in the New York office. Ma earned her Bachelor's degree in journalism and economics in China and went on to obtain a Masters in journalism from Indiana University in 2012. Ma previously worked as Senior Editor for People's Daily English in downtown Los Angeles, California."

"We are pleased that since its launch in 2018, http://www.newcoins168.com has become a well-known cryptocurrency and blockchain technology information portal among the North American Chinese community. We are looking forward to gaining popularity among the Chinese community worldwide and expanding into the China market," says the Company's CEO Warren Wang. "The Chinese website is intended to provide entry-level cryptocurrency and blockchain technology information. In addition, the Company plans to launch a mobile app that will provide timely, 24/7 news and analysis covering cryptocurrency and blockchain technology for the global Chinese community."

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) are the first publicly quoted securities solely invested in and deriving value from the price of bitcoin. The BIT enables investors to gain exposure to the price movement of bitcoin through a traditional investment vehicle, without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping bitcoins. Grayscale Investments, LLC the sponsor of the Bitcoin Investment Trust and the Ethereum Classic Investment Trust.

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) announced earlier this year that together with WENN Digital it launches the KODAKOne image rights management platform and KODAKCoin, a photo-centric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and agencies to take greater control in image rights management. Utilizing blockchain technology, the KODAKOne platform will create an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and archive work that they can then license within the platform. With KODAKCoin, participating photographers are invited to take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, and for both professional and amateur photographers, sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform.

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) is focused on acquiring, launching and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector ("BitcoLab"), mainly in digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, sales of branded mining rigs ("Nemesis") and blockchain software development ("LoanFunder"). Recently, the company announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") with digiMINE, LLC, to acquire certain cryptocurrency assets, consisting of (1) 150 assorted ASIC miners and related mining equipment and (2) $175,000 in cash, to be used for the purchase of 145 assorted Antminers by Bitmain Technologies. The remaining capital will be deployed for the build out for the 5,900 sq ft warehouse facility, located in Marlboro, NJ. Following the completion of this equity based and non-dilutive acquisition, Integrated Ventures will own and operate 650 assorted cryptocurrency miners, consisting of Antminer S9, Antminer L3, Antminer X3, Antminer A3, Nemesis 8G and Panda B3 Pro models.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is an IP licensing company. Following the acquisition of GBV, the combined company will focus on the development of GBV's new business involving the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. On April 4, 2018, the company announced that the Company has amended the terms of the pending acquisition of Global Bit Ventures Inc., a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The Company's Board of Directors determined there were material changes in both companies' operations since the date on which the original merger agreement was executed. Since then, the Company leased 26,700 square feet of a purpose-built facility in Quebec, purchased 1,400 Bitmain Antminer S9 bitcoin miners and put such miners into full production. The Company also purchased four patents related to the transmission and exchange of cryptocurrencies between buyers and sellers. Additionally, the Company now has $5,250,000 in cash. GBV closed a transaction with Alchimista Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario, which included the acquisition of GPU servers with 15,000 GPU cards, of which 11,100 are currently in production.

